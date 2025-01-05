Tragedy Strikes: Family of Four Perishes in Jalore Road Accident

In a tragic incident on Sunday, a speeding dumper collision claimed the lives of a couple and their two minor children in Jalore district, Rajasthan, according to police reports.

The unfortunate accident took place in the Sayla police station area, with the family en route from Bawatara to Kora village. The victims have been identified as Uttam Puri, his wife Pinta Devi, and their sons, Raj and Chintu, aged 8 and 5, the police stated.

Following the incident, local residents blocked the Bhinmal-Sayla road, demanding the arrest of those responsible and compensation for the bereaved family. Authorities are actively working to calm the protestors and clear the blocked road, police said.

(With inputs from agencies.)