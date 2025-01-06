RTMC Urges Vigilance and Patience as Holiday Travellers Return Home

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has called for vigilance, patience, and strict adherence to traffic laws as the festive season comes to an end and holidaymakers return to their destinations. Roads leading out of coastal areas and neighboring states are expected to experience heavy traffic, with law enforcement agencies deployed to ensure road safety and monitor driver behavior.

Between December 1, 2024, and January 1, 2025, law enforcement made significant strides in curbing dangerous driving behavior:

7,448 arrests were made for various offenses, including drunk driving, speeding, and attempted bribery.

were made for various offenses, including drunk driving, speeding, and attempted bribery. The highest recorded breath alcohol level was 2.47mg/1,000ml in Lusikisiki, Eastern Cape, on December 27, 2024. The province recorded 455 arrests for driving under the influence of alcohol in December.

The highest speed violation was recorded in Limpopo, where a motorist was caught driving at 209km/h in a 120km/h zone on December 17, 2024.

In addition, a staggering 1,157,032 vehicles were stopped and inspected as part of the RTMC’s enforcement initiatives. Officers issued 408,783 written charges for various traffic violations and discontinued 6,034 vehicles deemed unroadworthy.

Road Safety Warnings Amid Rainy Weather

The RTMC has urged drivers to exercise extra caution, particularly under rainy conditions. Recommendations include:

Turning headlights on for visibility.

Reducing speed and increasing following distance.

Avoiding cellphones and other distractions while driving.

Raising Awareness and Ongoing Monitoring

The RTMC also highlighted the importance of ongoing vigilance, especially during peak travel times, to mitigate crashes and fatalities. It noted that this year's enforcement campaign has been intensified with more advanced monitoring technologies and the deployment of additional officers to high-risk areas.

Encouraging Responsible Behavior

RTMC spokespersons have reiterated the importance of responsible road usage, emphasizing that all drivers and passengers play a role in ensuring safety on South Africa's roads. Travelers are urged to plan their journeys carefully, avoid driving under the influence, and ensure vehicles are in good condition before embarking on long trips.

With the festive season enforcement plan in full effect, the RTMC aims to end the holiday period on a safer note, ensuring that all travelers reach their destinations without incident.