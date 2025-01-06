Left Menu

PM Modi Inaugurates New Jammu Railway Division: A Landmark for Connectivity and Growth in Jammu & Kashmir

Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh Highlights Infrastructure Milestones, Future Plans, and Regional Transformation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2025 22:52 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 22:52 IST
The Minister highlighted the world’s highest railway bridge, towering higher than the Eiffel Tower, as a symbol of India’s engineering excellence. Image Credit: Twitter(@DrJitendraSingh)
In a historic moment for Jammu and Kashmir and Indian Railways, Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the New Jammu Railway Division today. The landmark event marked a pivotal step toward enhancing connectivity and driving socio-economic progress in the region. Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh, present at the ceremony, underscored the transformative impact of the new rail infrastructure, emphasizing its role in connecting Jammu and Kashmir with India’s broader economic growth trajectory.

Dr. Jitendra Singh lauded the railway division as more than just a logistical milestone, calling it a reaffirmation of the government’s commitment to integrating Jammu and Kashmir into India’s mainstream development. “This project is a testament to India’s determination to overcome challenges and realize ambitious goals,” he said, reflecting on the past struggles with rail connectivity in the region.

Engineering Marvels and Expanded Connectivity

The Minister highlighted the world’s highest railway bridge, towering higher than the Eiffel Tower, as a symbol of India’s engineering excellence. He also emphasized the New Jammu Railway Division’s role as a critical junction for faster passenger and freight movement. Plans include introducing Vande Bharat trains in the region, adding strategically located stoppages to serve local needs, and upgrading smaller stations like Sangaldan into vital connectivity hubs.

Tourism, Trade, and Employment Opportunities

Dr. Singh praised Prime Minister Modi’s vision, which has transformed Jammu and Kashmir into one of North India’s best-connected regions. “With enhanced road, rail, and air connectivity, Jammu is now poised to become a hub of opportunities in tourism, trade, and employment,” he said.

The Minister also stressed the potential economic boost from increased freight movement, which will support local industries, artisans, and farmers by enabling them to transport goods to national and international markets more efficiently.

Future Initiatives for Comprehensive Development

The government plans to expand the rail network further, prioritizing remote areas to ensure inclusivity. Upcoming initiatives include introducing cutting-edge technology, such as AI-based monitoring systems for safety, and implementing sustainable practices to minimize the environmental impact of rail projects.

Public Participation and Optimism

Dr. Singh urged the public to embrace the new era of connectivity and envision a brighter future for the next generation. “This railway division is not just an infrastructural achievement; it’s a step toward fostering unity, economic growth, and development across the region,” he remarked.

A Catalyst for Transformation

The inauguration marks a turning point in Jammu and Kashmir’s development journey. With the rail network poised to bridge distances and foster inclusivity, the new railway division is expected to catalyze unprecedented growth and prosperity.

The ceremony concluded with optimism as the region takes another step closer to realizing the dream of a more connected and prosperous Jammu and Kashmir. As trains traverse these new tracks, they will carry with them the promise of a brighter and more integrated future for the region and the nation.

