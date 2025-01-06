Mysterious Human Remains Discovered in Ernakulam's Abandoned House
Human remains, including a skull and bones, were found stored in a fridge inside an abandoned house near Chottanikkara, Ernakulam. The property has been unoccupied for two decades. Police have initiated a detailed investigation following a tip-off about the suspicious site.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 06-01-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 21:13 IST
- Country:
- India
In a startling discovery, human remains, comprising a skull and bones, were found inside an abandoned house near Chottanikkara in Ernakulam district on Monday.
According to local police, the remains were shockingly stored in a fridge within the unoccupied premises, which has been neglected for twenty years.
A police investigation was sparked following a tip-off, prompting an inspection of the private estate where these unsettling findings were unearthed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement