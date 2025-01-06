Mysterious Human Remains Discovered in Ernakulam's Abandoned House

In a startling discovery, human remains, comprising a skull and bones, were found inside an abandoned house near Chottanikkara in Ernakulam district on Monday.

According to local police, the remains were shockingly stored in a fridge within the unoccupied premises, which has been neglected for twenty years.

A police investigation was sparked following a tip-off, prompting an inspection of the private estate where these unsettling findings were unearthed.

(With inputs from agencies.)