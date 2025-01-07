Ministry Hosts Event Showcasing Transformative Role of AI in Steel Industry

The Ministry of Steel organized a flagship program titled "Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in the Steel Industry" on 7th January 2025 in New Delhi. This forward-looking event aimed to explore the transformative potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the steel sector, focusing on its application across the value chain to drive efficiency, sustainability, and global competitiveness.

The event served as a platform for industry leaders, AI experts, and policymakers to engage in meaningful discussions, share innovative ideas, and exchange insights into cutting-edge AI technologies reshaping the steel industry.

The program's highlight was an insightful presentation by Shri Hasmukh Ranjan, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer at AMD. He emphasized the transformative impact of AI in steelmaking, remarking, "AI is at the core of our innovation journey, driving transformative solutions that enhance operational efficiency and deliver impactful results."

Shri Sandeep Poundrik, Secretary, Ministry of Steel, addressing the audience, highlighted AI's immediate relevance and transformative potential: "Artificial Intelligence is not a distant futuristic concept, but a present reality that is redefining the very foundation of steel production."

Presentations from major industry players, including SAIL, NMDC, and MSTC, showcased practical applications of AI in steel production, mining operations, and procurement. These presentations detailed how AI-powered solutions are modernizing workflows, reducing operational costs, improving safety standards, and fostering sustainable practices.

Additional Discussions and Future Roadmap

The program delved into the global advancements in AI adoption in steelmaking, comparing domestic efforts to international benchmarks. Delegates discussed AI's role in predictive maintenance, process optimization, and reducing the carbon footprint in steel production.

Industry representatives underscored the potential of AI to revolutionize areas such as energy efficiency, quality control, and supply chain management. Experts also shared examples of successful AI integration, including real-time monitoring systems, advanced analytics for defect detection, and AI-based optimization in procurement and logistics.

Commitment to Innovation and Sustainability

The Ministry of Steel reaffirmed its dedication to embracing technological advancements. Shri Poundrik expressed the ministry’s vision for an AI-driven transformation in the steel industry, positioning India as a global leader in sustainable and innovative steel production.

In closing, the program set a benchmark for industry collaboration and innovation, reflecting the government's commitment to fostering a resilient, competitive, and sustainable future for the steel sector.