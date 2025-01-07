Om Birla Embarks on Official Visit to UK, Scotland, and Guernsey to Strengthen Parliamentary Ties

Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Om Birla has commenced a significant official visit to the United Kingdom (UK), Scotland, and Guernsey from January 7 to 11, 2025, aimed at bolstering parliamentary collaboration and strengthening ties with the Indian diaspora.

Shri Birla is visiting the UK at the invitation of Rt. Hon. Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Speaker of the House of Commons, from January 7 to 9, 2025. During his stay in London, Shri Birla will engage in multiple high-level meetings:

Meeting with UK Parliament Leadership: Discussions with Rt. Hon. Sir Lindsay Hoyle and Rt. Hon. Lord McFall of Alcluith, Lord Speaker of the House of Lords, to explore avenues for enhanced parliamentary cooperation.

Visit to Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Museum: Shri Birla will pay homage to Dr. B. R. Ambedkar by visiting the museum dedicated to his legacy.

Floral Tributes to Mahatma Gandhi: The Speaker will pay floral tributes at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi, symbolizing the enduring connection between India and the UK.

Diaspora Interaction: Shri Birla will meet with members of the Indian diaspora, recognizing their role as cultural ambassadors and contributors to the socio-economic fabric of the UK.

Visit to Scotland: Strengthening Regional Partnerships

Continuing his tour, Shri Birla will visit Scotland, where he will hold discussions with:

Rt. Hon. Alison Johnstone MSP, Presiding Officer of the Scottish Parliament.

Rt. Hon. John Swinney MSP, First Minister of Scotland.

Shri Birla will also engage with cross-party Members of the Scottish Parliament, focusing on fostering inter-parliamentary dialogue and exploring shared governance experiences.

Chairing Commonwealth Meeting in Guernsey

On January 10, 2025, Shri Om Birla will chair the meeting of the Standing Committee of the Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth (CSPOC) in Guernsey. This meeting underscores India’s leadership role in Commonwealth parliamentary affairs, as Shri Birla will host the 28th CSPOC in India in 2026.

During the meeting, Shri Birla is expected to address key issues concerning parliamentary democracy, cross-border cooperation, and strengthening the role of legislative institutions in tackling global challenges. He will also meet with his counterparts from other Commonwealth Parliaments on the sidelines of the conference to discuss collaborative initiatives.

Additional Activities and Cultural Emphasis

Shri Birla’s visit reflects India’s commitment to fostering global partnerships through dialogue and shared democratic values. His engagements will also emphasize India’s rich cultural heritage, highlighting the contributions of leaders like Mahatma Gandhi and Dr. B. R. Ambedkar.

The visit is anticipated to deepen India’s ties with the UK, Scotland, and the broader Commonwealth, reaffirming the significance of parliamentary diplomacy in addressing shared aspirations and global challenges.