Central African Republic Adopts Landmark Law to Protect Human Rights Defenders

The Central African Republic (CAR) has taken a significant step toward the protection of human rights with the adoption of a new law dedicated to safeguarding human rights defenders. The legislation, approved by the National Assembly on December 27, 2024, is being hailed as a historic milestone in the country's democratic evolution.

“This historic legislation marks a crucial stage in the recognition and protection of organisations and individuals who devote their lives to the defence of fundamental rights, and the preservation of their operating space,” said Yao Agbetse, the UN Independent Expert on the human rights situation in the CAR.

Key Provisions of the New Law

The legislation introduces enhanced protection measures for human rights defenders, including:

Security Mechanisms : Ensuring personal safety for defenders facing threats.

: Ensuring personal safety for defenders facing threats. Legal Support : Offering legal assistance to those targeted by reprisals.

: Offering legal assistance to those targeted by reprisals. Protection Against Retaliation: Safeguarding defenders from violence or intimidation linked to their work.

“These provisions are essential to ensure that defenders can continue their vital work without fear of persecution or violence,” Agbetse emphasized.

Strengthening Civil Society and Democracy

The law also recognizes and supports the crucial role of civil society organizations (CSOs) in national development and the peace process. It aims to:

Promote freedom of expression, association, assembly, and peaceful demonstration.

Encourage CSO involvement in the implementation of the National Human Rights Policy and the National Development Plan.

Enhance civic space and ensure participatory democracy.

“This legislation is a step in the right direction,” said Agbetse. “It safeguards the freedoms necessary for a thriving civil society and acknowledges the contributions of CSOs to justice, equality, and sustainable peace.”

A Victory for Human Rights Advocates

Agbetse described the new law as a victory for those who tirelessly fight for justice and equality. “Human rights defenders are the public watchdogs of democracy. Peace can only flourish when human rights are respected, and those who protect these rights deserve to be protected in turn,” he said.

The expert also encouraged CAR authorities to expedite the implementation of the legislation. He pledged to collaborate with local authorities, the National Commission for Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms, and international partners to provide long-term support for human rights defenders.

Challenges Ahead

While the adoption of this law is a significant achievement, challenges remain. Human rights defenders in CAR have historically faced harassment, violence, and limited resources. Agbetse called for sustained financial and technical support from international partners to ensure the effectiveness of the new law.

Moving Forward

Agbetse urged the government to:

Develop concrete action plans to operationalize the legislation.

Build capacity within the National Human Rights Commission to monitor and enforce protections.

Raise public awareness about the rights and roles of human rights defenders.

“I pledge to support the implementation of this law and to work closely with the authorities to ensure human rights defenders receive the necessary protection and support,” he stated.

A Model for the Region

The CAR’s adoption of this law sets an example for other nations in the region, many of which continue to grapple with threats to human rights defenders and civic freedoms. By enacting and implementing this legislation, the CAR positions itself as a leader in advancing human rights and democracy in Central Africa.