Karnataka Government's Controversial Naxal Surrender Policy Sparks Debate

The Karnataka government has come under fire following the surrender of a group of six Maoists. Facilitated by the state, this move is deemed a 'package' to turn forest Naxals into urban insurgents by BJP General Secretary Sunil Kumar. Scheduled to surrender are Mundagaru Latha, Sundari Kuthlur, Vanajakshi Balehole, Mareppa Aroli, K Vasanth, and Jeesha, according to sources.

Sunil Kumar expressed concerns, stating that the surrender, which came about a week after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's appeal, raises questions about the government's motives. He criticized the Congress government for offering provisions for surrender, at a time when the central government is keen to eliminate Left Wing Extremism by 2026.

The policy, following the killing of Maoist leader Vikram Gowda by the Anti-Naxal Force, aims to assimilate Naxals into the democratic process. Kumar opposed these financial packages, urging alternatives and advocating for court-mediated surrenders. Meanwhile, Home Minister G Parameshwara chose not to disclose the terms of surrender but promised further details later.

(With inputs from agencies.)