Karnataka Government's Controversial Naxal Surrender Policy Sparks Debate

Karnataka's government facilitated the surrender of six Maoists, provoking criticism from BJP General Secretary Sunil Kumar. He suggests this policy might convert forest Naxals into urban ones, questioning its motives. The surrender follows Maoist leader Vikram Gowda's killing and aims to integrate left-wing extremists by simplifying the surrender policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 08-01-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 17:18 IST
Siddaramaiah Image Credit: ANI
The Karnataka government has come under fire following the surrender of a group of six Maoists. Facilitated by the state, this move is deemed a 'package' to turn forest Naxals into urban insurgents by BJP General Secretary Sunil Kumar. Scheduled to surrender are Mundagaru Latha, Sundari Kuthlur, Vanajakshi Balehole, Mareppa Aroli, K Vasanth, and Jeesha, according to sources.

Sunil Kumar expressed concerns, stating that the surrender, which came about a week after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's appeal, raises questions about the government's motives. He criticized the Congress government for offering provisions for surrender, at a time when the central government is keen to eliminate Left Wing Extremism by 2026.

The policy, following the killing of Maoist leader Vikram Gowda by the Anti-Naxal Force, aims to assimilate Naxals into the democratic process. Kumar opposed these financial packages, urging alternatives and advocating for court-mediated surrenders. Meanwhile, Home Minister G Parameshwara chose not to disclose the terms of surrender but promised further details later.

