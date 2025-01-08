Chirag Paswan Inaugurates Indusfood 2025, Highlights India's Global Food Processing Potential

The 8th edition of Indusfood 2025 commenced at the Expo Centre in Greater Noida, showcasing India’s growing prominence in the global food and beverage (F&B) sector. The event was inaugurated by Union Minister of Food Processing Industries, Shri Chirag Paswan, with Baba Ramdev as the guest of honor. The event saw participation from key industry leaders and representatives from over 130 countries, making it one of the largest F&B trade platforms in India.

In his inaugural address, Shri Paswan emphasized the significance of Indusfood in positioning India as a global leader in F&B exports.

“Indusfood is a visionary initiative by the Trade Promotion Council of India (TPCI), enabling international market linkages and fostering farm-to-fork trade ecosystems,” he said.

Highlighting the growing demand for processed foods, Shri Paswan stated that India is poised to play a pivotal role in global food security.

“With evolving lifestyles and increasing demand for processed foods, this industry holds immense potential to contribute to the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’.”

The Minister stressed the need for Indian cuisine to reach every global dining table, adding,

“Our government is committed to ensuring food security for all. India, as a leading agricultural producer, can play a transformative role in addressing global hunger.”

Focus on Food Safety and Sustainability

Shri Paswan announced initiatives to bolster food safety, including the establishment of 100 new food testing labs as mandated in the Union Budget. He also outlined measures to enhance the shelf life of perishable products, reducing wastage and increasing export viability.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) will host a regulatory summit soon to ensure greater compliance with food safety standards.

Global Recognition for Indusfood

Baba Ramdev hailed Indusfood as an "Aahaar ka Mahakumbh," celebrating India’s rich culinary heritage and global reputation for excellence.

“Indian food, behavior, and culture are respected worldwide, and this event reaffirms India’s strength in the global F&B landscape,” Ramdev said.

Industry Insights and Goals

Shri Abhishek Dev, Chairman of APEDA, highlighted India’s 7th position in global food exports, achieving $50 billion in exports last year. He shared ambitious targets, including:

40% growth in value-added exports over the next three to four years.

Expanding India’s share in the $147 billion organic food market to four times its current size within five years.

Shri Mohit Singla, Chairman of TPCI, highlighted Indusfood’s exponential growth:

“With 1,800 exhibitors across 80,000 sq. m., and representation from 30 countries, Indusfood has transformed into a vibrant ecosystem for fostering innovation, partnerships, and cross-cultural exchange.”

The event also features the Asian President’s Forum, hosting 35 international chefs and 100 Indian delegates, fostering collaboration and innovation in the culinary arts.

A Comprehensive Format: Farm-to-Fork Synergies

Indusfood 2025 has introduced three concurrent trade fairs:

Indusfood Food & Beverage Indusfood Manufacturing Indusfood Agri-Tech

This format is designed to create seamless synergies across the value chain, promoting innovation and sustainability.

Indusfood 2025, with its growing global footprint and diverse participation, is a testament to India’s potential to lead in the F&B sector. The government’s support, combined with the industry’s commitment, is set to drive India’s food processing and export capabilities to new heights, contributing significantly to the vision of a self-reliant and prosperous India.