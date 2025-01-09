SAIL Supplies 45,000 Tonnes of Steel for Mahakumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj

Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), a Maharatna and India's leading public sector steel-making company, has supplied approximately 45,000 tonnes of steel for the Mahakumbh Mela 2025, scheduled to take place in Prayagraj. The supply includes chequered plates, hot strip mill plates, mild steel plates, angles, and joists, critical for constructing the temporary yet robust infrastructure required for the grand event.

This is not the first time SAIL has extended its support to the Mahakumbh Mela. The company had previously supplied steel for the 2013 edition, reaffirming its commitment to supporting significant cultural and social events of national importance.

Key Applications of SAIL Steel

The steel provided by SAIL will be used in the construction of:

Pontoon bridges

Temporary passageways and steel bridges

Substations for electricity distribution

Flyovers to manage the massive influx of devotees

These structures are crucial for ensuring the safety, convenience, and successful organization of the event, which is expected to attract millions of visitors from across India and abroad.

Major Beneficiaries and Stakeholders

The primary stakeholders utilizing SAIL's steel include:

Public Works Department (PWD)

Uttar Pradesh State Bridges Corporation

Electricity Board and allied suppliers

These organizations are pivotal in coordinating infrastructure projects for the Mahakumbh, ensuring that the structures meet the required safety and operational standards.

SAIL’s Vision of Nation-Building

Commenting on the initiative, a senior SAIL official remarked, “We are proud to contribute to such a monumental event that celebrates India’s rich cultural heritage. At SAIL, we are dedicated to supporting projects that not only promote the nation’s infrastructure but also uphold its traditions and social well-being.”

A Commitment Beyond Steel

SAIL’s participation in the Mahakumbh Mela 2025 reflects the company's broader commitment to nation-building and cultural preservation. Beyond contributing to infrastructure, SAIL views this as an opportunity to reinforce the cultural significance of the Mahakumbh, a globally recognized festival symbolizing faith, spirituality, and unity.

Enhanced Preparations for a Larger Crowd

The 2025 edition of the Mahakumbh Mela is expected to witness a record number of visitors, surpassing previous gatherings. The inclusion of high-quality steel structures will not only enhance the event's infrastructure but also address the challenges of managing an event of such magnitude.

Looking Ahead

SAIL’s collaboration with key state and national organizations underscores its proactive role in supporting India’s infrastructure development while fostering its cultural heritage. By ensuring the highest standards in steel production and supply, SAIL continues to bridge the gap between tradition and modernity, one project at a time.

As the countdown to Mahakumbh Mela 2025 begins, SAIL’s contribution stands as a testament to its unwavering dedication to serving the nation and its people.