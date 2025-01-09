South Africans Invited to Participate in Citizen Science for Water Photo Story Competition

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS), in collaboration with the South African National Committee (SANC) for UNESCO’s Intergovernmental Hydrological Programme (IHP), has launched the Citizen Science for Water Photo Story Competition. The initiative, unveiled on 27 September 2024, seeks to creatively engage citizens in promoting awareness about water sustainability and action.

The competition aims to explore the relationship between water and cultural, educational, and scientific dimensions. By spotlighting citizen contributions, the initiative hopes to inspire sustainable water use and management while fostering youth involvement in water-related matters.

Who Can Participate?

The competition is open to South African citizens aged 18 and above. It targets individuals passionate about water issues, including members of citizen science organizations, civil society groups, photographers, and visual artists.

Participants must submit a minimum of three photographs that tell a cohesive story aligned with one of five key themes:

Water and Citizen Science Water and Partnerships Water and Education Water and Culture Water and Communities

Each submission must include:

A title for the photo story.

A narrative of 200–500 words explaining the story.

Names of the author(s).

Photograph locations within South Africa.

Submission Details

Entries can be submitted through the UNESCO website at UNESCO Citizen Science Portal. The competition is open for submissions until 26 March 2025.

The winners will be announced in April 2025 and will receive awards from DWS and SANC-IHP. Winning entries will gain significant exposure through local and international UNESCO IHP platforms. Additionally, the top 15 submissions will be showcased in an exhibition accompanying the launch of the Photo Story Book in June 2025.

Focus on Awareness and Partnerships

The DWS emphasized the competition’s role in activating youth engagement, building partnerships, and encouraging joint actions for water sustainability. The initiative seeks to demonstrate how communities and educational efforts can support responsible water management.

SANC-IHP includes partners such as:

Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS).

Water Research Commission (WRC).

Department of Science and Innovation (DSI).

University of South Africa (UNISA).

Department of Forestry, Fisheries, and the Environment (DFFE).

These organizations collectively aim to foster public awareness of the critical role water plays in shaping culture, education, and community development.

Guidance and Support for Participants

The DWS has urged participants to familiarize themselves with the competition rules before submission. Those needing assistance or clarification can reach out to ihp50photostory@dws.gov.za for support.

This initiative highlights the power of creative storytelling in addressing pressing environmental issues and invites South Africans to play an active role in shaping the narrative around water conservation and sustainable development.