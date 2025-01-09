Chad's Presidential Compound: Thwarted Intrusion Raises Concerns Amid Regional Unrest

A thwarted attack on Chad's presidential compound Wednesday night involved a disorganized group of intoxicated men wielding knives. The assailants were neutralized by security forces, with 18 killed and the rest detained, according to a government spokesperson. The attempted attack, deemed unlikely to be linked to terrorism, unfolded as gunfire erupted near President Mahamat Idriss Deby's office in N'Djamena, temporarily sealing off nearby streets.

Chad, having recently annulled its defense pact with France, finds itself in a period of fragility. The region has faced persistent assaults from insurgencies, including groups connected to ISIS and Boko Haram, making Chad a crucial ally in combating Islamist militancy in the Sahel. Neighboring Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger have veered away from Western military aid, pivoting towards Russian support.

The attack incidentally occurred during an official visit by China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi. With normalcy restored in N'Djamena by Thursday, residents resumed daily activities, though some military presence remained around the presidency. President Deby, whose leadership followed the killing of his father, continues to govern this oil-rich but impoverished nation, with stability still a pressing concern.

(With inputs from agencies.)