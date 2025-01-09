Left Menu

Chad's Presidential Compound: Thwarted Intrusion Raises Concerns Amid Regional Unrest

A failed attack on Chad's presidential compound involved intoxicated men wielding knives, stopped by security forces. This comes as Chad ends its defense pact with France and amidst regional instability. The group, not linked to terrorism, attacked during China's foreign minister's visit to Chad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2025 16:47 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 16:47 IST
Chad's Presidential Compound: Thwarted Intrusion Raises Concerns Amid Regional Unrest
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A thwarted attack on Chad's presidential compound Wednesday night involved a disorganized group of intoxicated men wielding knives. The assailants were neutralized by security forces, with 18 killed and the rest detained, according to a government spokesperson. The attempted attack, deemed unlikely to be linked to terrorism, unfolded as gunfire erupted near President Mahamat Idriss Deby's office in N'Djamena, temporarily sealing off nearby streets.

Chad, having recently annulled its defense pact with France, finds itself in a period of fragility. The region has faced persistent assaults from insurgencies, including groups connected to ISIS and Boko Haram, making Chad a crucial ally in combating Islamist militancy in the Sahel. Neighboring Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger have veered away from Western military aid, pivoting towards Russian support.

The attack incidentally occurred during an official visit by China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi. With normalcy restored in N'Djamena by Thursday, residents resumed daily activities, though some military presence remained around the presidency. President Deby, whose leadership followed the killing of his father, continues to govern this oil-rich but impoverished nation, with stability still a pressing concern.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025