Tuhin Kanta Pandey Appointed Revenue Secretary: A New Chapter in Finance Ministry

Tuhin Kanta Pandey has been appointed as the new Revenue Secretary in India's Ministry of Finance, continuing his role as Finance Secretary. A 1987-batch IAS officer from the Odisha cadre, Pandey has held various significant government positions and brings extensive experience to his new assignment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 16:56 IST
The financial corridors of India's administrative machinery see a fresh appointment as Tuhin Kanta Pandey steps into the role of Revenue Secretary within the Ministry of Finance. On Thursday, Pandey, who already holds the Finance Secretary post, received this additional charge.

His appointment was sanctioned by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet. Pandey, a seasoned 1987-batch IAS officer, extends his leadership from earlier roles with departments including the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management and Public Enterprises. The Finance Ministry comprises six departments, with Pandey emerging as its senior-most bureaucrat.

Pandey's resume is marked with notable positions, both within the Union and Odisha governments. He has impacted several sectors, including health, transport, and finance. His academic background includes a Masters in Economics from Panjab University and an MBA from the University of Birmingham, UK.

