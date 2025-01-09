AWBI and NALSAR University Collaborate to Strengthen Legal Training for Animal Welfare Representatives

The Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI), a statutory body under the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad, marking a pivotal collaboration aimed at enhancing animal welfare through legal training and education.

The MoU was formalized on January 9, 2025, by Dr. Abhijit Mitra, Chairman of AWBI, and Prof. Shrikrishna Deva Rao, Vice-Chancellor of NALSAR University. This partnership underscores AWBI's commitment to equipping Honorary Animal Welfare Representatives (HAWRs) with the essential legal, investigative, and procedural expertise required to combat animal cruelty and promote welfare. Key Highlights of the Collaboration:

Specialized Training Programs:

The training for HAWRs will focus on animal welfare laws, investigative techniques, and public awareness strategies.

Sessions will be conducted in batches of 25 participants, spanning a minimum of three days per session.

Certification:

AWBI will issue certifications to participants who successfully complete the training.

The intellectual property rights for training materials will rest with NALSAR, while AWBI will hold exclusive usage rights for HAWR programs.

Legal and Procedural Empowerment:

The initiative aims to empower civil society members to effectively support District Societies for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCAs) and State Animal Welfare Boards.

Impact on Animal Welfare Ecosystem:

The collaboration is expected to enrich the legal ecosystem for animal welfare, fostering a culture of compassion and responsibility across India.

53rd General Meeting and Upcoming Animal Welfare Fortnight

The AWBI also conducted its 53rd General Meeting at the National Animal Resource Facility for Biomedical Research (NARFBR) in Hyderabad. Key issues discussed included administrative strategies and initiatives to further animal welfare in India.

The board announced its Animal Welfare Fortnight, scheduled from January 14 to January 30, 2025. This nationwide celebration will include activities emphasizing the diversity of life and the crucial role animals play in ecosystems.

About HAWRs and Their Role

Honorary Animal Welfare Representatives (HAWRs) serve as crucial advocates for animal welfare. They address issues such as injuries, mistreatment, and cruel sports, while collaborating with local authorities to provide first aid, establish shelters, and lead rescue operations during natural disasters. Through their efforts, HAWRs promote public awareness and foster a culture of humane animal care.

About AWBI and the PCA Act of 1960

The AWBI, established under Section 4 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act, 1960, aims to prevent unnecessary pain and suffering to animals while promoting their welfare. The Act protects domestic and wild animals from mistreatment during transportation, experimentation, and performances, while also emphasizing education and training for those involved in animal care.

Looking Ahead

This collaboration between AWBI and NALSAR University signifies a transformative step in advancing animal welfare initiatives in India. By integrating professional legal training with grassroots advocacy, the partnership aims to create a robust framework for protecting and promoting the rights and well-being of animals nationwide.