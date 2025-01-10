Left Menu

From Horror Tale to Healing: Morgan Geyser's Upcoming Release

Morgan Geyser, who nearly killed a classmate at age 12 to appease the fictional Slender Man, is set for release from the Winnebago Mental Health Institute after nearly seven years. A judge granted her release with conditions, finding she had maximized treatment options.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madison | Updated: 10-01-2025 04:09 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 04:09 IST
From Horror Tale to Healing: Morgan Geyser's Upcoming Release
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

A Wisconsin judge has granted the release of Morgan Geyser, who at the age of 12 nearly killed her classmate in an attempt to court favor with the fictional character Slender Man. After spending nearly seven years at the Winnebago Mental Health Institute, Geyser will be released under strict conditions.

Geyser has petitioned Judge Michael Bohren several times since June 2022, seeking to leave the institution. In a hearing spanning an entire day, Bohren approved her latest request, noting that she had fully utilized treatment options available at the facility. The state Department of Health Services is tasked with creating a plan for her to live in a group home with appropriate supervision.

In 2014, Geyser and Anissa Weier, both 12, lured their peer, Payton Leutner, to a park and stabbed her 19 times. The attack was meant to earn the favor of Slender Man. After pleading guilty, Geyser was ordered to undergo psychiatric treatment, while Weier, similarly committed, was released with conditions in 2021.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

 United States
2
Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

 Global
3
Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

 Global
4
Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025