From Horror Tale to Healing: Morgan Geyser's Upcoming Release

A Wisconsin judge has granted the release of Morgan Geyser, who at the age of 12 nearly killed her classmate in an attempt to court favor with the fictional character Slender Man. After spending nearly seven years at the Winnebago Mental Health Institute, Geyser will be released under strict conditions.

Geyser has petitioned Judge Michael Bohren several times since June 2022, seeking to leave the institution. In a hearing spanning an entire day, Bohren approved her latest request, noting that she had fully utilized treatment options available at the facility. The state Department of Health Services is tasked with creating a plan for her to live in a group home with appropriate supervision.

In 2014, Geyser and Anissa Weier, both 12, lured their peer, Payton Leutner, to a park and stabbed her 19 times. The attack was meant to earn the favor of Slender Man. After pleading guilty, Geyser was ordered to undergo psychiatric treatment, while Weier, similarly committed, was released with conditions in 2021.

