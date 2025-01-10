Supreme Court Enforces Status Quo on Historic Mosque Well Amid Tensions
The Supreme Court has issued a status quo order on a well near Sambhal's Jama Masjid, following a plea by the mosque's management. The well, partially within mosque premises, is the focus of a dispute involving historical and religious claims, prompting legal and social tension.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court on Friday ruled to maintain the status quo on a private well near Sambhal's Jama Masjid, following an urgent plea from the mosque's management committee. The directive was issued by a bench led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar, who emphasized no changes should occur without the court's consent.
The plea challenges a local court's order enabling the survey of the mosque, which reportedly incited violence and casualties. Representing the mosque committee, Senior Advocate Huzefa Ahmadi highlighted the well’s historical use, opposing any plans for religious activities referred to in a notice as “Hari Mandir.”
Justice Khanna instructed authorities to submit a status report within two weeks while demanding the preservation of the well's current state. The case reflects broader historical and religious tensions, contributing to the complex legal landscape surrounding the site.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bombay High Court Delivers Landmark Verdicts Amidst 2024's Legal Battles
Clash Over Cow Shelter Sparks Legal Battle in Indore
Allu Arjun Involved in Legal Battle Over Stampede Incident at 'Pushpa-2' Premiere
Formula-E Race Controversy: Politics, Corruption, and Legal Battles
Allu Arjun's Legal Battle: The Tragic Stampede Case