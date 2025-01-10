Left Menu

Supreme Court Enforces Status Quo on Historic Mosque Well Amid Tensions

The Supreme Court has issued a status quo order on a well near Sambhal's Jama Masjid, following a plea by the mosque's management. The well, partially within mosque premises, is the focus of a dispute involving historical and religious claims, prompting legal and social tension.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-01-2025 13:53 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 12:55 IST
Supreme Court Enforces Status Quo on Historic Mosque Well Amid Tensions
Supreme Court decision Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Friday ruled to maintain the status quo on a private well near Sambhal's Jama Masjid, following an urgent plea from the mosque's management committee. The directive was issued by a bench led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar, who emphasized no changes should occur without the court's consent.

The plea challenges a local court's order enabling the survey of the mosque, which reportedly incited violence and casualties. Representing the mosque committee, Senior Advocate Huzefa Ahmadi highlighted the well’s historical use, opposing any plans for religious activities referred to in a notice as “Hari Mandir.”

Justice Khanna instructed authorities to submit a status report within two weeks while demanding the preservation of the well's current state. The case reflects broader historical and religious tensions, contributing to the complex legal landscape surrounding the site.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

 United States
2
Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

 Global
3
Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

 Global
4
Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Chatbots and morality: How AI shapes human judgments

From promise to peril: Understanding and addressing AI toxicity

Balancing innovation and ethics in AI-driven healthcare

A smarter way to learn: Harnessing machine learning for personalized programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025