Supreme Court Enforces Status Quo on Historic Mosque Well Amid Tensions

The Supreme Court on Friday ruled to maintain the status quo on a private well near Sambhal's Jama Masjid, following an urgent plea from the mosque's management committee. The directive was issued by a bench led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar, who emphasized no changes should occur without the court's consent.

The plea challenges a local court's order enabling the survey of the mosque, which reportedly incited violence and casualties. Representing the mosque committee, Senior Advocate Huzefa Ahmadi highlighted the well’s historical use, opposing any plans for religious activities referred to in a notice as “Hari Mandir.”

Justice Khanna instructed authorities to submit a status report within two weeks while demanding the preservation of the well's current state. The case reflects broader historical and religious tensions, contributing to the complex legal landscape surrounding the site.

(With inputs from agencies.)