UK Government Exceeds Deportation Targets Amidst Immigration Crackdown

The UK government has surpassed its deportation targets by removing 16,400 individuals without legal rights to remain, marking the highest rate since 2018. This includes a 23% increase in deportations of foreign criminals. The government emphasizes its commitment to restoring order in the immigration system through stringent enforcement measures and new legislation.

The UK government has announced a significant increase in the deportation of illegal migrants, reaching the highest removal rate since 2018. According to Home Office data, enforced returns rose by 24% from the previous year, with 2,580 foreign criminals deported, marking a 23% hike.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer emphasized the government's commitment to addressing illegal immigration, stating, 'No more gimmicks,' highlighting the deployment of 'bespoke charter flights' that have effectively removed immigration offenders globally. The focus on deportations has intensified since the July 2024 election.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper underscored continued efforts to enhance enforcement and disrupt smuggling networks, introducing new sanctions targeting those facilitating dangerous migrant journeys. The government also highlighted efforts to tackle illegal employment and improve asylum processing to expedite decision-making.

