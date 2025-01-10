TDB Supports Electromotion E-Vidyut Vehicles' Electric Retrofitment Kit for Combustion Engine Vehicles

The Technology Development Board (TDB), under the Department of Science & Technology, has extended its financial support to M/s Electromotion E-Vidyut Vehicles Pvt. Ltd., based in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, for the development and commercialization of their pioneering product, RetroKit™: Electric Retrofitment Kits for Combustion Engine Vehicles. This innovative solution aims to address the pressing challenge of transitioning India’s existing fleet of combustion engine vehicles to electric alternatives, contributing significantly to the nation’s vision of sustainable mobility.

As electric vehicle adoption gains momentum across India, the cost of replacing existing combustion engine vehicles remains a significant barrier to widespread adoption. Recognizing this, Electromotion E-Vidyut Vehicles Pvt. Ltd., a start-up incubated in Raipur and born from the Smart India Hackathon 2017, has developed the RetroKit™, a cost-effective retrofitment solution designed to convert Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) autorickshaws to electric-powered ones.

The RetroKit™ has successfully passed stringent testing by the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), ensuring that it adheres to all necessary regulatory standards, making it a reliable and scalable solution for the transportation sector.

Key Benefits of RetroKit™

The RetroKit™ offers multiple advantages for the autorickshaw segment:

Economic Transformation: The conversion of autorickshaws to electric can significantly boost drivers' daily incomes, with an estimated increase of up to 51%. This is primarily due to reduced maintenance costs and the elimination of fossil fuel expenses.

Environmental Impact: Each conversion of an autorickshaw to electric is expected to reduce annual CO2 emissions by approximately 3,000 kg, which is equivalent to the environmental benefit of planting 21 trees.

Comprehensive Compatibility: The kit is designed to be compatible with 3-wheeler autorickshaws older than five years, ensuring adaptability across a wide range of makes and models.

Superior Performance: With a top speed of 50 km/h and excellent gradeability, RetroKit™ ensures optimal performance even in challenging conditions, including overloading.

Components of RetroKit™

The RetroKit™ 3W system includes:

Modular Gearbox Assembly

Gearbox Mounts and Motor Mount

Digital Dashboard with Driver Information System

Auxiliary Signal Adapter

Power Distribution and Protection System

RetroKit™ Diagnostix for retrofitment validation

A Transformative Solution for India's Mobility Future

In a statement, Sh. Rajesh Kumar Pathak, Secretary of TDB, emphasized that this project aligns with the government's mission for sustainable development and Atmanirbhar Bharat. He said, “RetroKit™ by Electromotion E-Vidyut is a revolutionary innovation that addresses a critical challenge in India’s journey toward sustainable mobility. By empowering autorickshaw drivers and reducing vehicular emissions, this project embodies the principles of Antyodaya, the vision of uplifting even the most underserved communities and empowering the last mile.”

Successful Testing and Market Readiness

The company has completed over 10,000 kilometers of successful on-road testing, providing crucial data on performance and reliability. These tests have shown the viability of RetroKit™ for both urban and rural commuting, further reinforcing the potential of this project to make electric mobility affordable and accessible to millions of people in India.

An Electromotion E-Vidyut Vehicles Pvt. Ltd. representative stated, “The successful testing and positive outcomes underscore our confidence in RetroKit™ as a solution that will redefine urban and rural transport. This technology is a testament to India’s commitment to a greener, more sustainable future through innovation and self-reliance.”

With the backing of the Technology Development Board, Electromotion E-Vidyut Vehicles Pvt. Ltd. is poised to make a significant impact on India’s transportation landscape, driving the nation toward a more sustainable and economically empowered future.