UN Experts Urge US Senate to Oppose Bill Undermining ICC Amid Gaza War Crimes Charges

UN experts have called on the United States Senate to reject the controversial "Illegitimate Court Counteraction Act," a bill aimed at imposing sanctions and cutting funding to the International Criminal Court (ICC). The bill follows the ICC's decision to issue arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Gaza.

The legislation, which passed the US House of Representatives on January 9, seeks to penalize ICC officials and rescind all US funding for the tribunal. This move has sparked widespread international concern, with UN experts warning that such actions would severely undermine global accountability and the rule of law.

“It is shocking to see a country that considers itself a champion of the rule of law trying to stymie the actions of an independent and impartial tribunal set up by the international community to thwart accountability,” the UN experts said in a statement.

They further warned that such threats against the ICC promote a culture of impunity and undermine decades of efforts to place international law above force and atrocity. The experts emphasized the ICC’s foundational role in prosecuting grave crimes like genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity, noting that the tribunal was established as a legacy of the Nuremberg Trials and the post-World War II commitment to ensure justice for heinous crimes.

Core Functions of the ICC at Risk

The experts highlighted the critical role of legal professionals within the ICC in upholding international justice, stressing that their work forms the cornerstone of the system’s integrity.

“We call upon all State Parties to the ICC and all Member States in general to observe and respect international standards as they relate to legal professionals working to bring accountability for the gravest crimes,” the statement continued.

International standards, they noted, require that lawyers and judicial personnel be allowed to perform their duties without intimidation, harassment, or interference. Imposing sanctions against ICC officials for fulfilling their responsibilities would constitute a direct violation of these principles, they warned.

Details of the "Illegitimate Court Counteraction Act"

If enacted, the bill would:

Sanction any individual involved in investigating, arresting, detaining, or prosecuting American citizens or officials from US allies, including Israel. Rescind all US funding for the ICC and prohibit future contributions. Create legal and administrative obstacles for ICC personnel attempting to carry out investigations related to US citizens or allies.

UN experts expressed grave concerns that such measures would enshrine double standards and impunity within the international legal framework. “The passage of a bill that creates a blind spot for justice regarding certain countries not only legalizes double standards and impunity but irreparably undermines the spirit of universality that the international justice system is built upon,” they said.

Rome Statute and International Law Implications

The experts cautioned that the proposed sanctions could amount to violations of Article 70 of the Rome Statute, which punishes attempts to impede or intimidate ICC officials in the performance of their duties. If implemented, the bill could set a dangerous precedent by politicizing the Court’s judicial functions and weakening the global commitment to fairness and accountability.

They urged US lawmakers to reconsider, stating, “We urge US lawmakers to uphold the rule of law and the independence of judges and lawyers, and we call on States to respect the Court’s independence as a judicial institution.”

International Repercussions

Critics of the bill warn it could isolate the United States on the global stage and embolden other nations to retaliate against international justice institutions. Human rights groups have pointed out that the bill directly undermines victims of war crimes and atrocities who rely on the ICC to seek justice.

“The tireless work of brave legal professionals at the ICC is the main driver for accountability,” the experts concluded. “The independence and impartiality of those who work within the Court must be protected if we are to uphold the global commitment to justice and fairness.”

The UN experts confirmed that they have raised these concerns with US officials and continue to advocate for measures that safeguard the integrity of international justice systems.