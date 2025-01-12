Boost in Honorarium for PRD Personnel: A Step Towards Empowerment

In a significant move aimed at recognizing the invaluable service of Prantiya Rakshak Dal (PRD) personnel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced an increase in their daily honorarium to Rs 500. This decision, disclosed during an event on National Youth Day, will benefit more than 35,000 PRD personnel.

Addressing the gathering, Adityanath highlighted the contributions of the PRD since its inception in 1948. He underscored the necessity of training personnel to enhance their capability during disasters and acknowledged the dynamism and achievements of the state's youth, noting their rising presence on national and international platforms.

Further, the chief minister presented the Swami Vivekananda Youth Awards and launched the AI-based portal 'Yuva Saathi' to expand opportunities for the youth. He warned against substance abuse and applauded the campaign against tuberculosis led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, predicting India's emergence as a global superpower by 2047.

