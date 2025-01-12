Boost in Honorarium for PRD Personnel: A Step Towards Empowerment
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced a daily honorarium increase for Prantiya Rakshak Dal personnel. Over 35,000 members will benefit from the raise to Rs 500, highlighting the government's recognition of their service. The CM emphasized the importance of training PRD personnel for disaster response and celebrated the achievements of Uttar Pradesh's youth.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move aimed at recognizing the invaluable service of Prantiya Rakshak Dal (PRD) personnel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced an increase in their daily honorarium to Rs 500. This decision, disclosed during an event on National Youth Day, will benefit more than 35,000 PRD personnel.
Addressing the gathering, Adityanath highlighted the contributions of the PRD since its inception in 1948. He underscored the necessity of training personnel to enhance their capability during disasters and acknowledged the dynamism and achievements of the state's youth, noting their rising presence on national and international platforms.
Further, the chief minister presented the Swami Vivekananda Youth Awards and launched the AI-based portal 'Yuva Saathi' to expand opportunities for the youth. He warned against substance abuse and applauded the campaign against tuberculosis led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, predicting India's emergence as a global superpower by 2047.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Youth Empowerment Underway: PM Internship Scheme Attracts Thousands
Arunachal's Bold Leap: 2025 as the Year of Youth Empowerment
Madhya Pradesh Initiates Youth Empowerment and Dairy Development Missions
India's AI Ambitions: A Vision for Innovation and Youth Empowerment
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel Champions Youth Empowerment and Nation Building