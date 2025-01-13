President Ramaphosa Highlights Tourism as Key Driver for Inclusive Growth in SA

President Cyril Ramaphosa has emphasized the untapped potential of South Africa’s tourism sector to drive inclusive economic growth, leveraging the country’s natural beauty, cultural heritage, and robust infrastructure. Writing in his weekly newsletter, the President highlighted tourism’s critical role in creating jobs and fostering sustainable development.

The President reflected on the appeal of South Africa’s natural endowments, noting the country’s beaches, biodiversity-rich national parks, and renowned UNESCO World Heritage Sites. Key attractions include Robben Island, Table Mountain, and the Cradle of Humankind. These, alongside South Africa’s 12 UNESCO-designated sites, draw millions of visitors annually.

“In 2023, the World Economic Forum ranked South Africa as Africa’s premier tourism destination due to its business-friendly environment, information technology infrastructure, and high-quality tourism services,” President Ramaphosa remarked.

Tourism Recovery Post-COVID-19

Following a sharp decline during the COVID-19 pandemic, South Africa’s tourism sector is rebounding strongly. In 2023, international arrivals reached 8.5 million, generating over R95 billion in revenue. Domestic tourism also thrived, with South Africans making 21 million trips between January and July 2023.

To sustain this momentum, the government has implemented measures to restore inbound tourism to pre-pandemic levels. These include:

Streamlined Visa Processes : An improved visa regime to attract international visitors.

: An improved visa regime to attract international visitors. Infrastructure Investments : Upgrades to tourism facilities and services.

: Upgrades to tourism facilities and services. Enhanced Safety Measures : Increased security at key tourism sites.

: Increased security at key tourism sites. Support for Small Businesses: Assistance for tourism-related SMMEs, particularly those adopting sustainable practices.

Employment and Community Engagement

The tourism sector employs 1.5 million people, directly and indirectly. Through the Presidential Employment Stimulus, thousands of young South Africans are employed as tourism monitors in various provinces.

“The growth of sustainable tourism ventures highlights the sector’s adaptability and alignment with global trends,” the President noted. Eco-tourism and environmentally conscious business models are becoming prominent, offering new opportunities for small business development.

South Africa to Host G20 Summit in 2025

A significant milestone for South Africa’s tourism sector is the hosting of the G20 Summit, the first ever on African soil. This event will provide an unprecedented platform to showcase South Africa as a world-class tourism destination. With G20 economies accounting for 70% of global tourist arrivals, the summit represents a unique opportunity to boost the country’s global profile.

President Ramaphosa added, “We will use the G20 platform to highlight tourism’s potential to create jobs and promote sustainable development, particularly in the Global South.”

A Vision for Sustainable and Inclusive Growth

The government’s recent release of the White Paper on the Development and Promotion of Tourism outlines a roadmap for a sustainable and competitive tourism industry. This policy emphasizes collaboration between government, businesses, and communities to harness tourism as a driver of economic growth, job creation, and shared prosperity.

“By working together, we can ensure that South Africa’s natural splendour and cultural heritage become engines for economic progress and inclusivity,” President Ramaphosa concluded.