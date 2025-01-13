Legal Battle Over Religious Site Intensifies: Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Dispute

The Supreme Court is poised to examine a petition by the mosque management committee concerning the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah controversy in Mathura, scheduled for January 15. This follows the Allahabad High Court's rejection last year of the committee's plea questioning the admissibility of 15 related lawsuits.

Details from court proceedings reveal that the core issue revolves around determining the site's religious identity. A Supreme Court bench, led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, previously suggested intra-court appeals might be appropriate, urging a thorough legal examination.

The committee argues that the cases undermine the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act of 1991, which protects religious sites' statuses as of 1947. Meanwhile, Hindu litigants seek the mosque's removal, claiming it replaced an original temple on the site.

