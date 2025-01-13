Tribunal Dismisses Accident Claim Due to Lack of Identification

A Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) in Karkardooma has dismissed an accident claim case due to the petitioner's inability to identify the driver accused of negligence. The tribunal, led by Presiding Officer Vijay Kumar Jha, ended proceedings owing to insufficient evidence against Chaturbhuj, the individual named in the chargesheet.

The complainant, Yogesh Kumar, alleged he was hit by an autorickshaw on December 7, 2023, and despite recognizing the vehicle's registration number, he failed to connect the accused directly to the incident. The tribunal noted that the chargesheet listed Chaturbhuj under 'suspected but not formally charged' due to lack of proof.

Chaturbhuj's counsel argued the autorickshaw was elsewhere during the incident, as shown in CCTV footage, further complicating the case. Given these discrepancies, the tribunal found maintaining the case untenable and disposed of the detailed accident report without further actions.

