Tribunal Dismisses Accident Claim Due to Lack of Identification

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal at Karkardooma closed a case after the petitioner failed to identify the driver responsible for the alleged accident. Despite providing vehicle registration details, the injured party could not substantiate claims of rash driving against the accused, leading to the dismissal of the report.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2025 19:17 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 19:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) in Karkardooma has dismissed an accident claim case due to the petitioner's inability to identify the driver accused of negligence. The tribunal, led by Presiding Officer Vijay Kumar Jha, ended proceedings owing to insufficient evidence against Chaturbhuj, the individual named in the chargesheet.

The complainant, Yogesh Kumar, alleged he was hit by an autorickshaw on December 7, 2023, and despite recognizing the vehicle's registration number, he failed to connect the accused directly to the incident. The tribunal noted that the chargesheet listed Chaturbhuj under 'suspected but not formally charged' due to lack of proof.

Chaturbhuj's counsel argued the autorickshaw was elsewhere during the incident, as shown in CCTV footage, further complicating the case. Given these discrepancies, the tribunal found maintaining the case untenable and disposed of the detailed accident report without further actions.

