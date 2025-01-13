PM Modi Inaugurates Sonamarg Tunnel, Marks New Era of Development in Jammu & Kashmir

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the highly anticipated Sonamarg Tunnel in Jammu & Kashmir today, fulfilling a long-standing demand of the people in the region. Addressing a large gathering, he praised the laborers who contributed tirelessly to the project, acknowledging their sacrifices and dedication despite challenging conditions. He also expressed condolences for the loss of seven laborers during the tunnel's construction.

A New Chapter in Jammu & Kashmir’s Development

Highlighting the significance of the tunnel, the Prime Minister noted its transformative impact on connectivity and safety in the region. The tunnel, which will remain operational year-round, will address challenges posed by avalanches, heavy snowfall, and landslides that often disrupt life in Sonamarg, Kargil, and Leh. It will also facilitate better access to hospitals, ensure uninterrupted supply chains, and boost tourism by making the scenic region more accessible during winter.

The Prime Minister emphasized that the construction of the Sonamarg Tunnel began in earnest in 2015, under his government, and credited the collective resolve of the administration and the workforce for its timely completion.

A Vision of Development and Connectivity

PM Modi highlighted the extensive road, rail, and tunnel projects under development in Jammu & Kashmir, with over ₹42,000 crore allocated to connectivity initiatives. He mentioned:

14 new tunnels , including the Chenani-Nashri and Zojila Tunnels.

, including the Chenani-Nashri and Zojila Tunnels. The Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link , a major project to connect the valley.

, a major project to connect the valley. Engineering marvels such as the Chenab Bridge and cable bridges enhancing connectivity.

and cable bridges enhancing connectivity. Development of expressways, such as the Katra-Delhi expressway.

These projects aim to make Jammu & Kashmir one of the most connected regions in India, boosting commerce, tourism, and accessibility.

Tourism: A Growth Engine for J&K

PM Modi underscored the transformative impact of improved connectivity on tourism. He revealed that over 2 crore tourists visited Jammu & Kashmir in 2024, with Sonamarg alone seeing a sixfold increase in visitors over the past decade. This growth has significantly benefited local businesses, including hotels, homestays, dhabas, and transportation services.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the peaceful environment achieved in recent years, attributing it to the resilience of the people of Jammu & Kashmir. He noted the vibrant nightlife at Lal Chowk, local artists transforming markets into cultural hubs, and the flourishing of cinema halls and shopping centers in Srinagar.

Empowering the Youth and Building a Bright Future

PM Modi emphasized the government’s commitment to providing educational and employment opportunities for the youth. Key initiatives include:

Establishing IIT, IIM, and AIIMS campuses in the region.

in the region. Investing in Khelo India Centers , with 90 centers training 4,500 youth.

, with 90 centers training 4,500 youth. Hosting international events such as cricket leagues, marathons, and winter games in Gulmarg.

He also highlighted local artisans' contributions through the PM Vishwakarma scheme, supported by ₹13,000 crore in industrial investments. Jammu & Kashmir Bank's growth from ₹1.6 lakh crore to ₹2.3 lakh crore in business was also noted as a significant achievement, boosting loans for youth, farmers, and entrepreneurs.

Cultural and Religious Significance

The Prime Minister acknowledged the region's cultural richness, with projects like the Baltal-Amarnath ropeways and the enhancement of the Shankaracharya Temple. He extended his greetings for the festive season, mentioning Lohri, Pongal, and Makar Sankranti celebrations and recognizing the unique traditions of Jammu & Kashmir.

A Vision for 2047

PM Modi reiterated his government’s commitment to making India a developed nation by 2047, ensuring no region is left behind. He affirmed the spirit of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas” and noted significant strides in housing, education, and healthcare across the nation, including Jammu & Kashmir.

Concluding his address, the Prime Minister expressed confidence in Jammu & Kashmir’s potential to become a jewel in India’s crown. He assured the people of his unwavering support in realizing their aspirations and congratulated them on the development projects transforming the region into "Paradise on Earth" once again.

Dignitaries in Attendance

The event was attended by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, and other prominent leaders, reflecting the collaborative spirit driving Jammu & Kashmir’s resurgence.