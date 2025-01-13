Entrepreneurship Development Conclave 2025: Empowering Entrepreneurs to Transform Livestock Economics

The Entrepreneurship Development Conclave 2025, themed “Empowering Entrepreneurs Transforming Livestock Economics,” was successfully held today at the G.D. Madulkar Natya Griha in Pune. The event was inaugurated by Shri Rajiv Ranjan Singh, Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying, alongside Shri S.P. Singh Baghel, Minister of State for Agriculture, and Shri George Kurien. Smt. Pankaja Munde, Maharashtra’s Minister of Environment and Climate Change, also graced the occasion.

The conclave was a significant milestone for India's livestock sector, bringing together industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and government officials to discuss strategies for fostering innovation, entrepreneurship, and growth within the industry.

During the event, Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh launched 40 new projects, 20 each under the National Livestock Mission (NLM) and the Animal Husbandry Infrastructure Development Fund (AHIDF). The projects aim to strengthen India's livestock sector, focusing on dairy and meat processing, feed production, and veterinary infrastructure development.

The Ministers also visited various exhibition stalls showcasing entrepreneurial initiatives, interacting with entrepreneurs and felicitating top-performing states:

Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu for their contributions under the AHIDF

Karnataka, Telangana, and Madhya Pradesh for their achievements in the Entrepreneurship Programme

In recognition of their crucial role in supporting livestock entrepreneurship, Canara Bank, State Bank of India, and HDFC Bank were also honored for their credit support to these schemes.

Inaugural Highlights and New Guidelines

The event also witnessed the unveiling of two compendiums showcasing success stories of AHIDF and NLM beneficiaries. The NLM Operational Guidelines 2.0 were launched, alongside a Monitoring Dashboard designed to enhance the efficiency of the NLM scheme.

Additionally, January 14 to February 13, 2025 was declared as “Animal Husbandry and Animal Welfare Month” by the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying. This month will feature awareness campaigns and educational activities to engage the public and promote animal welfare across India.

Ministerial Addresses

In his address, Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh expressed his gratitude to Smt. Pankaja Munde and the Maharashtra Government for hosting the conclave. He emphasized the importance of animal husbandry in driving rural economic development and outlined key initiatives such as the FMD vaccination programs and the creation of FMD-free zones, including in Maharashtra.

The Minister also discussed the ongoing success of the AHIDF scheme, which was launched under the Atmanirbhar Bharat Package in June 2020, with an allocation of ₹17,296 crore. As of now, 362 projects worth ₹10,356.90 crore have been approved, with ₹247.69 crore in interest subventions released.

Further, the NLM-EDP activity under the realigned NLM scheme, launched in 2021, provides a 50% capital subsidy (up to ₹50 lakh) for projects in poultry, sheep, goat, pig, and camel rearing, as well as feed processing. To date, 3,010 projects worth ₹2,182.52 crore have been approved, with subsidies amounting to ₹1,005.87 crore.

Industry Growth and Support for Entrepreneurs

Smt. Pankaja Munde highlighted the importance of entrepreneurship for the livestock sector's growth and productivity enhancement. She called on banks to simplify loan processes to encourage greater participation, especially by women entrepreneurs in the sector.

Shri George Kurien lauded Pune for being an educational hub and acknowledged the 15,000 jobs created through AHIDF and NLM initiatives, emphasizing the need to maintain momentum in promoting entrepreneurial opportunities.

Shri S.P. Singh Baghel urged participants to adopt innovative techniques in animal husbandry over traditional methods, stressing the importance of accurate livestock census and improved breeding practices for enhanced productivity.

Sectoral Insights and Technical Sessions

The event featured two technical sessions:

Catalyzing Growth in Livestock Sector: Entrepreneurship, Processing, and Opportunities Role of Banks and MSMEs in Livestock Sector & Credit Facilitation

These sessions brought together industry experts and stakeholders to discuss investment opportunities, strategies for growth, and the role of banks and MSMEs in facilitating entrepreneurship in the livestock sector.

The conclave underscored the importance of entrepreneurship and innovation in transforming India’s livestock sector, which is central to the nation's rural economy. The event also highlighted the government’s commitment to supporting farmers, women entrepreneurs, and industry stakeholders through financial and technical assistance, policy support, and infrastructure development initiatives. With an eye on future growth, the conclave set the stage for a vibrant, self-sustaining livestock economy in India.

Key dignitaries, including Shekhar Mundada, Chairman of the Go-Seva Commission, along with several parliamentarians and council members, attended the event, reinforcing the collaborative effort required to elevate India's livestock industry.