ISS Probationers of 2024 Batch Meet President Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan

A group of Indian Statistical Service (ISS) probationers from the 2024 batch met with the President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, at Rashtrapati Bhavan on January 14, 2025. The President addressed the gathering, emphasizing the critical role of statistical tools and quantitative techniques in governance, policymaking, and socio-economic development.

President Murmu remarked that robust statistical systems provide an empirical foundation for policy decisions. Governments depend on data collected across sectors such as health, education, population, and employment to formulate and evaluate public policies. She highlighted that:

Statistical analysis fosters transparency and accountability in governance.

Reliable data serves as a bridge between government initiatives and public understanding.

ISS officers play a pivotal role in addressing the data and information needs of the country.

The President urged probationers to approach their responsibilities with a sense of sensitivity and inclusivity, particularly when engaging with the underprivileged and marginalized sections of society during data collection.

Statistics for Climate Action and SDGs

As India progresses toward inclusive and sustainable development, the President underlined the growing importance of statistical research in addressing environmental challenges and climate change. She elaborated on the significance of:

Monitoring energy consumption and carbon emissions through statistical methods.

Developing data-driven strategies to support environmental conservation and achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Leveraging research to ensure informed policymaking that balances economic growth with environmental protection.

Role of ISS Officers in Nation-Building

The President emphasized that ISS officers require high proficiency in statistical methods to address India’s data needs effectively. She encouraged them to view their work as a means of enabling citizens to achieve their aspirations while supporting evidence-based governance. She noted that their work contributes directly to improving the efficiency and impact of government schemes and programs.

Additional Insights

The President commended the commitment of ISS officers toward national service and highlighted the growing global recognition of India’s statistical capabilities. She pointed out that their contributions will not only strengthen governance but also enhance India’s leadership in addressing global challenges such as climate change, public health crises, and sustainable development.

Conclusion

The meeting served as an inspirational and educational interaction for the ISS probationers, who will play a vital role in advancing India’s governance framework, addressing socio-economic challenges, and contributing to global sustainable development efforts.