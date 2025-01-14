Greenland's Future: Voices of Its People Matter

In response to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's commentary on acquiring Greenland, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has stressed the significance of listening to Greenland's residents.

Greenland, home to 57,000 people, shifted from being a Danish colony to a self-governing Danish territory in 1953.

Notably, in 2009, Greenland earned the right to vote for its independence, highlighting its stride toward self-determination.

(With inputs from agencies.)