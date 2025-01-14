Greenland's Future: Voices of Its People Matter
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov emphasized the importance of considering the opinions of Greenland's inhabitants regarding U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's remarks on acquiring the island. Greenland, with a population of 57,000, transitioned from a Danish colony to a self-governing territory in 1953. It gained the right to vote for independence in 2009.
