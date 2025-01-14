German Soccer Clubs to Bear Policing Costs at High-Risk Matches
The German federal Constitutional Court has upheld a Bremen law requiring soccer clubs to pay increased policing costs at high-risk matches. The decade-long contention with the German Football League over this financial responsibility has now been resolved, confirming the law's congruence with the constitution.
- Country:
- Germany
The German federal Constitutional Court delivered a decisive ruling on Tuesday, mandating that German soccer clubs cover the additional policing expenses incurred during high-risk matches. This announcement concludes an over ten-year debate about financial accountability for ensuring public safety during such events.
The court backed the 2014 Bremen law obligating clubs to share these costs, dismissing the German Football League's (DFL) constitutional grievance. This law was initially contested by the DFL, which oversees the country's top two professional divisions.
Currently, Bremen is uniquely implementing this policy for for-profit events with high spectator turnout and potential for violence. Attempts to reach the DFL for their reaction remained unsuccessful at the time of reporting.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Public Safety Act Clampdown: Terror Associate Detained in Udhampur
Bovine Smugglers Detained under Public Safety Act
US Domestic News Highlights: Politics, Judiciary, and Public Safety
Online Misinformation: A Threat to Victims and Public Safety
Rising Threat: Vehicle Ramming and Public Safety Concerns