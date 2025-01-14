German Soccer Clubs to Bear Policing Costs at High-Risk Matches

The German federal Constitutional Court delivered a decisive ruling on Tuesday, mandating that German soccer clubs cover the additional policing expenses incurred during high-risk matches. This announcement concludes an over ten-year debate about financial accountability for ensuring public safety during such events.

The court backed the 2014 Bremen law obligating clubs to share these costs, dismissing the German Football League's (DFL) constitutional grievance. This law was initially contested by the DFL, which oversees the country's top two professional divisions.

Currently, Bremen is uniquely implementing this policy for for-profit events with high spectator turnout and potential for violence. Attempts to reach the DFL for their reaction remained unsuccessful at the time of reporting.

(With inputs from agencies.)