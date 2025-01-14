Limpopo Premier Urges Vigilance as Cyclone Dikeledi Nears Mozambique

Limpopo Premier, Dr. Phophi Ramathuba, has urged residents to remain cautious and vigilant as Cyclone Dikeledi approaches Mozambique. While current forecasts suggest the cyclone poses no immediate threat to South Africa, its proximity raises potential risks for areas near the Limpopo Province border.

“The safety of our communities remains our utmost priority,” stated Dr. Ramathuba on Monday. She emphasized the importance of staying informed through official updates and urged residents to act promptly on guidance from disaster management teams.

The provincial disaster management unit is on high alert and has initiated precautionary measures to address any possible impacts from the cyclone. These include:

Monitoring weather developments in collaboration with South African Weather Service (SAWS).

Pre-positioning emergency response teams and resources in vulnerable areas.

Issuing community safety advisories, particularly in low-lying regions.

Advice to Residents

The Premier highlighted key steps for residents to enhance preparedness:

Regularly check official weather updates and alerts.

Avoid spreading unverified information to prevent unnecessary panic.

Take safety precautions, especially in flood-prone areas.

Concerns Over Recent Heavy Rains

The provincial government expressed concern over the cumulative damage caused by recent heavy rains, which have heightened the risk of flooding. Officials emphasized the need for heightened caution during this period:

Low-lying Bridges: Residents are urged to avoid crossing submerged bridges or roads during heavy rainfall.

Children’s Safety: Parents and guardians must ensure children stay away from rivers, streams, and other water bodies that could become hazardous during flooding.

Community Cooperation: Working together to prevent tragedies is critical, especially in areas that have already experienced infrastructure damage.

Proactive Collaboration with National Agencies

The Limpopo government is coordinating with national and regional disaster management agencies to ensure readiness. Emergency services are prepared to provide swift responses in the event of flooding, evacuations, or other challenges arising from the cyclone’s impact.

Premier’s Assurance

“We are committed to protecting our communities and minimizing risks. Let us stay united, informed, and proactive during this challenging time,” Dr. Ramathuba emphasized.

Looking Ahead

The Limpopo Provincial Government will continue to closely monitor Cyclone Dikeledi and issue regular updates to ensure residents are well-informed and prepared. SAWS has advised the public to remain alert for further advisories as the cyclone’s trajectory unfolds.