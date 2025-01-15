EU Digital Chief Reaffirms Strict Enforcement of Online Regulations

The European Commission has reiterated its commitment to fully enforcing its rules governing social media and large online platforms without any postponements.

Speaking on Wednesday, Commission Vice President Henna Virkkunen addressed concerns regarding the Digital Markets Act (DMA) and the Digital Services Act (DSA), emphasizing that there have been no delays in their implementation.

These legislative frameworks, which impose antitrust obligations and content moderation guidelines, are being rigorously enforced, according to Virkkunen.

(With inputs from agencies.)