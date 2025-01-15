Govt Hosts 3rd Training Program on Chemical and Petrochemical Industrial Safety

The Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals under the Government of India’s Action Plan for Viksit Bharat@2047 successfully conducted the 3rd Training Program on "Chemical and Petrochemical Industrial Safety" from 10-11th January 2025 at CIPET: IPT-Bhubaneswar. This session focused on enhancing safety measures at Major Accident Hazard (MAH) units in the Chemical and Petrochemical Sector.

This initiative is part of a larger effort to strengthen safety protocols in the chemical and petrochemical industries, particularly at units identified as Major Accident Hazard (MAH) sites. The Government of India has identified 2393 MAH units across the country, and the Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals is organizing 48 training programs over the next five years to address the safety challenges at these units.

The 3rd Training Program saw an active participation of 108 representatives from 62 chemical industries, including 41 MAH units, making it a significant milestone in the effort to improve industrial safety in the sector.

Expert Sessions and Key Topics Covered

The program featured technical experts from renowned institutions and industries, including IIT Bhubaneswar, CSIR-Institute of Minerals and Materials Technology (IMMT), MSME Development & Facilitation Office-Odisha, State Pollution Control Board, and leading industries such as IFFCO, Paradeep Phosphate Ltd., Indian Oil Corporation Ltd., and Jindal Steels & Power. These experts delivered lectures on a variety of important safety topics relevant to the chemical and petrochemical sectors.

Key thematic areas discussed during the program included:

Advanced Risk Assessment Techniques

Toxicology and its Application in Chemical Safety

Onsite & Offsite Emergency Plans

Role of ICT and Emerging Technologies in Enhancing Chemical Safety

Global Harmonized System (GHS) for Chemical Classification

Hazardous Identification Techniques and Process Safety Management

Loss Statistics and Prevention Measures

Environmental Protection and Spill Prevention

Management of Hazardous Waste

Chemical Labeling and Safety Data Sheets (SDS)

Fire and Explosion Safety

Practical Training and Mock Drill

In addition to theoretical knowledge, the training program included a hands-on experience for industrial employees through a mock drill, organized in collaboration with the State Fire Department of Odisha. This drill aimed to provide participants with practical exposure to emergency response strategies, reinforcing their preparedness to handle real-world chemical safety incidents effectively.

Significance and Future Outlook

The Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals continues to prioritize industrial safety by offering these specialized training programs, which aim to minimize the risks associated with hazardous chemicals and petrochemical processes. These programs are critical in helping industries adhere to safety standards, thereby ensuring better disaster preparedness and reduced environmental impact.

Over the next five years, the Government plans to conduct further training across the remaining MAH units, ensuring that all identified units benefit from advanced safety knowledge and practices. This initiative aligns with the Government of India’s broader vision to create a safer and more sustainable industrial environment under the Viksit Bharat@2047 initiative.

The ongoing training programs represent a significant step toward mitigating industrial hazards, improving safety standards, and creating a culture of responsibility and preparedness within the chemical and petrochemical sectors across India.