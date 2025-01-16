High School Tragedy: Fatal Stabbing in Slovakia

An 18-year-old student was detained after fatally stabbing two people at a high school in northern Slovakia, authorities confirmed.

The attack, which occurred in the town of Spisska Stara Ves near the Polish border, left a teacher and a student dead and another person critically injured.

The suspect initially fled the scene, but was promptly captured by police. Further details surrounding the incident remain scarce as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)