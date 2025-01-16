High School Tragedy: Fatal Stabbing in Slovakia
In a tragic incident, an 18-year-old student fatally stabbed a teacher and a student at a high school in northern Slovakia. The suspect fled but was quickly apprehended. A third victim is in critical condition. The attack occurred in Spisska Stara Ves, a town near Poland's border.
An 18-year-old student was detained after fatally stabbing two people at a high school in northern Slovakia, authorities confirmed.
The attack, which occurred in the town of Spisska Stara Ves near the Polish border, left a teacher and a student dead and another person critically injured.
The suspect initially fled the scene, but was promptly captured by police. Further details surrounding the incident remain scarce as investigations continue.
