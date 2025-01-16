Left Menu

High School Tragedy: Fatal Stabbing in Slovakia

In a tragic incident, an 18-year-old student fatally stabbed a teacher and a student at a high school in northern Slovakia. The suspect fled but was quickly apprehended. A third victim is in critical condition. The attack occurred in Spisska Stara Ves, a town near Poland's border.

Updated: 16-01-2025 19:15 IST
High School Tragedy: Fatal Stabbing in Slovakia
  • Slovakia

An 18-year-old student was detained after fatally stabbing two people at a high school in northern Slovakia, authorities confirmed.

The attack, which occurred in the town of Spisska Stara Ves near the Polish border, left a teacher and a student dead and another person critically injured.

The suspect initially fled the scene, but was promptly captured by police. Further details surrounding the incident remain scarce as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

