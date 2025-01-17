Left Menu

U.S. Treasury Sanctions Singaporean Hacker Over Major Telecom Breach

The U.S. Treasury Department has sanctioned Yin Kechen and Sichuan Juxinhe Network Technology Co. for their alleged involvement in 'Salt Typhoon,' a series of hacks compromising American telecom companies. The hacks exposed call logs and intercepted communications of U.S. officials, with strong ties to China's Ministry of State Security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 21:11 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 21:11 IST
The U.S. Treasury Department has imposed sanctions on Singaporean individual Yin Kechen and the cybersecurity firm Sichuan Juxinhe Network Technology Co. on accusations of orchestrating a series of cyberattacks on American telecom firms.

Labeled "Salt Typhoon," these cyber intrusions reportedly compromised extensive call logs of American citizens, transmitting sensitive information to Chinese intelligence. In some alarming instances, the hackers allegedly intercepted communications between key U.S. politicians and government figures, leading to concerns within the U.S. intelligence circles.

According to a statement from the Treasury, Sichuan Juxinhe Network Technology Co. is linked with China's Ministry of State Security, with Yin Kechen being an experienced hacker associated with recent breaches, including a notable incident at the U.S. Treasury.

(With inputs from agencies.)

