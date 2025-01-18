Empowering Villages: Modi Distributes 65 Lakh Svamitva Property Cards

In a landmark move to bolster economic activities and address poverty, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday distributed approximately 65 lakh Svamitva property cards. During the virtual event, Modi interacted with beneficiaries and emphasized the scheme's crucial role in facilitating access to loans and other government benefits.

The property cards were delivered to over 50,000 villages across 10 states and two Union Territories, marking a significant step towards granting legal property rights. Modi highlighted the global challenge of property rights, referencing a UN study showing many lacked legal documents, underscoring the importance of such rights for poverty alleviation.

Modi criticized previous governments for their inaction and highlighted how marginalized communities, such as Dalits and tribals, suffered the most. He expressed optimism that Svamitva and Bhu-Adhaar would form the groundwork of rural development, as many beneficiaries have already leveraged their new property rights to secure loans and launch businesses, facilitating financial security and growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)