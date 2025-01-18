Fatal Fallout Over Rs 50: A Gruesome Tale from Madhya Pradesh

A shocking incident unfolded in Vidisha, Madhya Pradesh, where a financial dispute escalated to murder. Police reported that a man killed his friend over a mere Rs 50 transaction.

The tragic event took place in Kala Pathar, Ganjbasoda, located 40 kilometers from the district headquarters, as confirmed by Sub Divisional Officer of Police Manoj Mishra.

According to the SDOP, an altercation between Ram Swaroop Ahirwar and Dinesh Ahirwar resulted in Ram taking Dinesh to a deserted area, where he fatally attacked him with stones and strangled him. Ram Swaroop has confessed to the crime and is now in police custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)