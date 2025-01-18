Left Menu

Fatal Fallout Over Rs 50: A Gruesome Tale from Madhya Pradesh

A dispute over a Rs 50 transaction led to a fatal incident in Vidisha, Madhya Pradesh, where Ram Swaroop Ahirwar allegedly killed his friend Dinesh Ahirwar. The crime occurred in Kala Pathar, Ganjbasoda. Ram Swaroop was arrested after confessing to the act.

Vidisha | Updated: 18-01-2025 19:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • India

A shocking incident unfolded in Vidisha, Madhya Pradesh, where a financial dispute escalated to murder. Police reported that a man killed his friend over a mere Rs 50 transaction.

The tragic event took place in Kala Pathar, Ganjbasoda, located 40 kilometers from the district headquarters, as confirmed by Sub Divisional Officer of Police Manoj Mishra.

According to the SDOP, an altercation between Ram Swaroop Ahirwar and Dinesh Ahirwar resulted in Ram taking Dinesh to a deserted area, where he fatally attacked him with stones and strangled him. Ram Swaroop has confessed to the crime and is now in police custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)

