Diplomacy Served with a Side of Gumbo: Linda Thomas-Greenfield Reflects on UN Tenure

Outgoing US ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, has expressed concerns over America's waning global leadership during Donald Trump's presidency, citing an opportunity for adversaries like China to fill the void. She asserts the importance of maintaining US influence in global matters, especially through agencies like the United Nations.

Reflecting on her tenure, Thomas-Greenfield emphasized the need for strong US leadership at the UN, recalling advice given to Trump's UN ambassador nominee, Elise Stefanik. During Biden's presidency, she witnessed a revival of US global engagement and hopes the spirit of cooperation will endure.

Thomas-Greenfield, known for her 'gumbo diplomacy,' has used her extensive career to promote multilateral engagement, particularly highlighting Africa's untapped potential. Post-retirement, she aims to inspire young diplomats, stressing the importance of dreaming big and adapting to changing circumstances.

(With inputs from agencies.)