Kerala Court Sentences Woman to Death in Sensational Murder Case

In a landmark ruling, a court in Kerala has sentenced a woman to death for the sensational 2022 murder of her boyfriend. The Neyyattinkara Additional District Sessions Court also handed down a three-year prison sentence to her uncle, Nirmalakumaran Nair, involved as the third accused in the case.

The convicted woman, 24-year-old Greeshma, had appealed for leniency, highlighting her academic achievements and lack of prior criminal history. She also mentioned being her parents' only daughter in her defense.

However, the court's comprehensive 586-page verdict emphasized the severity of the crime over the convict's young age, underpinning its decision with the grievous nature of the act. The victim, Sharon Raj, hailed from Parassala in Thiruvananthapuram district.

