Left Menu

Kerala Court Sentences Woman to Death in Sensational Murder Case

A Kerala court sentenced Greeshma to death for the murder of her boyfriend in 2022. Her uncle, Nirmalakumaran Nair, received a three-year sentence. Despite her plea for leniency due to her academic achievements and familial status, the court prioritized the crime's severity over her age.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 20-01-2025 13:22 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 13:22 IST
Kerala Court Sentences Woman to Death in Sensational Murder Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark ruling, a court in Kerala has sentenced a woman to death for the sensational 2022 murder of her boyfriend. The Neyyattinkara Additional District Sessions Court also handed down a three-year prison sentence to her uncle, Nirmalakumaran Nair, involved as the third accused in the case.

The convicted woman, 24-year-old Greeshma, had appealed for leniency, highlighting her academic achievements and lack of prior criminal history. She also mentioned being her parents' only daughter in her defense.

However, the court's comprehensive 586-page verdict emphasized the severity of the crime over the convict's young age, underpinning its decision with the grievous nature of the act. The victim, Sharon Raj, hailed from Parassala in Thiruvananthapuram district.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025