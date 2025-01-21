Left Menu

Trump's Executive Order Extravaganza: Transforming Policies with a Swift Stroke

On Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump commenced an ambitious campaign of issuing over 200 executive orders, targeting various domains from immigration to energy. These orders aim to reverse previous administration actions, enact regulatory freezes, and revoke U.S. involvement in the Paris climate agreement, among other significant shifts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 05:54 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 05:54 IST
Trump's Executive Order Extravaganza: Transforming Policies with a Swift Stroke

U.S. President Donald Trump has launched a bold initiative, using executive orders to rapidly reshape policies across multiple sectors. His ambitious agenda includes more than 200 directives, explicitly focused on reversing decisions made by the prior administration on issues like immigration, energy, and federal workforce management.

Concrete actions taken by Trump include revoking 78 executive actions from the previous administration at a public rally, freezing federal hiring, rejecting new regulations, and urging federal staff to resume in-person work. These decisions are intended to streamline the government and undo what Trump labels as ineffective governance.

Moreover, Trump has signed a withdrawal from the Paris climate treaty and is enacting measures to bolster U.S. energy production. These moves carry the potential to significantly impact global climate efforts and redefine America's energy strategy. Trump's approach signals a commitment to reposition the U.S. on key global and domestic fronts, ensuring a palpable shift in policy directions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025