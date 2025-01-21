2025 SADC Media Awards: Journalists Invited to Submit Entries Before February Deadline

The South African Development Community (SADC) Media Awards are now open for submissions, with South African journalists invited to participate and showcase their work. The competition deadline is set for 28 February 2025.

Established in 1996, the SADC Media Awards aim to recognize outstanding journalism that promotes the region's goals of cooperation, integration, and cross-border collaboration. The awards encourage media practitioners across the region to highlight issues affecting SADC member states.

“The awards celebrate excellence in print, photo, television, and radio journalism while encouraging coverage of critical regional matters. By fostering informed reporting, the competition strengthens public awareness of SADC’s goals and achievements,” said the Government Communications (GCIS) in a statement on Tuesday.

Prizes and Recognition

The winners will receive their awards during the SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government scheduled for August 2025.

Prizes include:

First Prize Winners: $2,500 (along with certificates).

Runners-up: $1,000.

Submission Guidelines and Eligibility

The competition is open to journalists from all SADC Member States. Submissions must reflect themes of regional cooperation, cross-border issues, and SADC initiatives.

Accessing Forms and Rules

Entry forms are available online: SADC Entry Form 2025.

Competition rules can be accessed here: SADC 2025 Competition Rules.

Where to Submit Entries

Submissions should be addressed to MDDA Offices or GCIS Offices with the label "SADC Media Awards Entry":

MDDA Offices GSM Building SABC Auckland Park Campus Johannesburg, 2006

GCIS Offices Government Communications (GCIS) 1035 Francis Baard Street Hatfield, Pretoria, 0028

Additional Information

Journalists can visit the GCIS website for detailed information about the competition.

The awards are an opportunity for journalists to showcase their talents and contribute to greater public understanding of SADC’s initiatives, while potentially earning prestigious recognition and monetary rewards.