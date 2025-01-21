Deputy President Mashatile Reassures Labour Leaders on Workers’ Rights Under GNU

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has urged South Africa’s labour union leaders not to fear the Government of National Unity (GNU) formed after the May 2024 elections, assuring them that the protection of workers' rights remains a top priority. Addressing union leaders at the annual Nedlac Organised Labour School in Pretoria, Mashatile emphasized the GNU’s commitment to safeguarding labour rights and advancing social and economic priorities.

Reassurances on Workers’ Gains

“There was initial skepticism that the GNU might undermine workers' achievements,” Mashatile acknowledged. “But I want to assure you, we are here to protect those rights and ensure that the progress of the last 30 years is preserved. Workers’ rights will remain secure—please sleep peacefully at night.”

He stressed that while the GNU Cabinet, appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa, is composed of members from various political parties, it operates under unified government priorities rather than individual party agendas.

Policy Priorities of the GNU

Mashatile outlined the GNU’s core policy areas:

Growing an Inclusive Economy: Boosting equitable economic participation and reducing systemic inequalities.

Reducing the Cost of Living: Addressing rising expenses for essential goods and services.

Building a Capable and Ethical State: Strengthening governance and ensuring accountability.

He called for sustained collaboration through platforms like NEDLAC (National Economic Development and Labour Council), describing it as a vital space for fostering partnerships between labour, government, business, and civil society.

National Dialogue and Future Outlook

The Deputy President announced plans for a National Dialogue aimed at reflecting on lessons from the past and shaping policies for the future. Scheduled to take place in a year commemorating 70 years of the Freedom Charter, the dialogue seeks to redefine South Africa’s trajectory beyond the National Development Plan (NDP) 2030, extending to 2055, the centenary year of the Freedom Charter.

“Our ultimate goal is to create a South Africa that belongs to all who live in it, Black and White, as envisioned in the Freedom Charter,” he said.

Mashatile tasked labour unions with contributing innovative solutions to strengthen the economy, foster social cohesion, and improve governance, emphasizing that these efforts must prioritize the needs of workers.

Labour Movement: Backbone of the Nation

Highlighting the critical role of organized labour, Mashatile called unions the “backbone of the nation,” instrumental in driving economic transformation and ensuring equitable growth.

“Together, through collaboration and collective action, we can overcome the challenges of the 21st century and create a future of dignity, equality, and prosperity for all workers,” he said.

Union Leaders’ Concerns and Contributions

Union leaders raised pressing issues, including:

Defending progressive policies that benefit workers.

Enhancing collaboration with local governments to address labour challenges.

Combating corruption and securing funding for labour initiatives.

Delegates from international organizations such as the International Labour Organisation (ILO) and representatives from government departments attended the event, further emphasizing the global context of South Africa’s labour challenges and opportunities.

Building on the Spirit of 1955

Mashatile closed his address by invoking the vision of the Freedom Charter and urging all stakeholders to work towards a shared future of equality and prosperity. NEDLAC, he said, would remain pivotal in achieving these goals, fostering trust and cooperation across sectors.

The event reinforced the GNU’s commitment to inclusive governance, with a focus on preserving workers’ gains while advancing South Africa’s economic and social development agenda.