Lok Sabha Speaker Calls for Barrier-Free Debates and Technological Advancements in Legislative Bodies

Addressing the valedictory session of the 85th All India Presiding Officers Conference (AIPOC) in Patna, Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Om Birla emphasized the need for orderly, barrier-free discussions in legislative bodies to maintain decorum and enhance the effectiveness of governance. Shri Birla outlined a vision for strengthening democracy through dialogue, technology adoption, and capacity building, while highlighting key resolutions adopted during the conference. Key Highlights of Shri Birla’s Address:

Focus on Orderly Debates and Declining Sittings: Shri Birla urged presiding officers to ensure that legislative sessions are free from disruptions. He stressed that smooth communication and decorum are essential for fulfilling constitutional responsibilities and serving the public effectively.

Five Resolutions Adopted at AIPOC: The conference concluded with the adoption of five significant resolutions:

Paying homage to the founding fathers and mothers of the Constitution.

Upholding constitutional values in legislative proceedings.

Ensuring barrier-free and orderly debates in legislatures.

Celebrating the 75th Anniversary of the Constitution with year-long campaigns and events.

Accelerating the adoption of modern digital technologies, including AI-powered tools.

Celebration of Constitution’s 75th Anniversary: Shri Birla highlighted plans to celebrate the milestone as a national festival by involving Parliament, State Assemblies, Panchayati Raj Institutions, Urban Bodies, Cooperative Institutions, youth, women, students, NGOs, and media. These initiatives aim to deepen democracy through campaigns and programs across the country.

Strengthening Research and Committees in Legislatures: Recognizing the importance of research for lawmakers, Shri Birla announced the establishment of a Research Pool in the Lok Sabha to provide research support to State Assemblies and Legislative Councils. He also highlighted efforts to strengthen parliamentary committees such as the Public Accounts Committee and Estimate Committee through training and capacity-building programs.

Progress Toward "One Nation, One Legislative Platform": Shri Birla shared updates on the progress made under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a unified legislative platform. Key achievements include:

Digitization of Parliament and state legislatures' debates.

AI-enabled translation of debates in 10 official languages, soon to be expanded to all 22 official languages.

Enhanced accessibility through metadata and AI-powered search features, to be completed by 2025.

Training Programs by PRIDE: Shri Birla lauded the role of the Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies (PRIDE) in training lawmakers globally. Over 100 nations' parliaments and 25 state legislatures have benefited from legislative drafting programs. PRIDE plans to continue organizing training sessions to empower democratic institutions.

Inauguration of NeVA Seva Kendra: Shri Birla inaugurated the NeVA Seva Kendra at the Bihar Legislature Complex, advancing the digital transformation of legislative bodies.

Exhibition on India’s Democratic Journey: An exhibition showcasing the evolution of India’s democracy was organized by the Parliament Museum and Archives.

Shri Birla’s Vision for a Developed India by 2047

Shri Birla stressed the role of legislative bodies in achieving the goal of "Viksit Bharat" by 2047. He emphasized the importance of dialogue, discussion, and collaboration among all democratic institutions to ensure greater citizen participation in national development.

Key Agenda of the Conference

The conference focused on “75th Anniversary of the Constitution: Contribution of Parliament and State Legislative Bodies in Strengthening Constitutional Values.” Presiding officers shared best practices and innovative strategies to enhance transparency, accountability, and efficiency in governance.

Looking Ahead

Shri Birla expressed confidence that the resolutions and initiatives adopted at the conference will inspire presiding officers to innovate within their houses, fostering a culture of collaboration, respect, and technological advancement in India’s democratic institutions.