Supreme Court to Weigh Impact of 'Moment of Threat' Doctrine in Police Shooting Case

The U.S. Supreme Court will review a civil rights lawsuit regarding the police shooting of Ashtian Barnes during a traffic stop. The case hinges on the 'moment of threat' doctrine used to assess officer actions. The decision could impact how courts evaluate police use of excessive force.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 16:39 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 16:32 IST
Supreme Court of India (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI

The U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear a pivotal case on Wednesday concerning the limits of police use of force. The case stems from a civil rights lawsuit filed by Janice Hughes, whose son, Ashtian Barnes, was shot and killed during a traffic stop by Houston officer Roberto Felix Jr. in 2016.

The case focuses on the 'moment of threat' doctrine, a legal standard that evaluates only the immediate threat an officer perceives when using force, but not the events leading up to it. This doctrine was used by lower courts to dismiss Hughes' lawsuit, prompting her appeal to the Supreme Court.

A decision in favor of Hughes could fundamentally change how courts nationwide assess police conduct, allowing them to consider the broader context of incidents. Lawyers for Hughes argue this change would discourage reckless policing by holding officers accountable for actions that lead to violent encounters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

