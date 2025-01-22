Left Menu

Supreme Court Split Verdict Denies Tahir Hussain Interim Bail

Tahir Hussain, a former Delhi councillor accused in the February 2020 riots, was denied interim bail by the Supreme Court following a split verdict. Justice Mithal dismissed the plea citing potential abuse, while Justice Amanullah favored limited bail. The case will be revisited by a new bench led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 16:32 IST
Tahir Hussain, a former councillor implicated in the 2020 Delhi riots, failed to secure interim bail for campaigning in the upcoming assembly elections after a split verdict by the Supreme Court. The matter will now be presented to Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna for further review.

Justice Pankaj Mithal dismissed Hussain's plea, emphasizing that granting interim bail for election purposes could lead to widespread misuse, with every detained individual seeking the same relief. He highlighted concerns over possible contact with witnesses and reiterated the severity of charges against Hussain.

Conversely, Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah noted that, despite grave allegations, interim bail could be granted under specific conditions, given Hussain's extended custody since March 2020. The decision, however, remains pending until a new bench is constituted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

