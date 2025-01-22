Supreme Court Split Verdict Denies Tahir Hussain Interim Bail

Tahir Hussain, a former councillor implicated in the 2020 Delhi riots, failed to secure interim bail for campaigning in the upcoming assembly elections after a split verdict by the Supreme Court. The matter will now be presented to Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna for further review.

Justice Pankaj Mithal dismissed Hussain's plea, emphasizing that granting interim bail for election purposes could lead to widespread misuse, with every detained individual seeking the same relief. He highlighted concerns over possible contact with witnesses and reiterated the severity of charges against Hussain.

Conversely, Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah noted that, despite grave allegations, interim bail could be granted under specific conditions, given Hussain's extended custody since March 2020. The decision, however, remains pending until a new bench is constituted.

