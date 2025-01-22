Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Nashville School: Shooting Incident Contained

A shooter wounded two students at a Nashville school before shooting themselves. The situation is contained, but authorities have not released information on the conditions of the victims or whether the shooter was a student.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashville | Updated: 22-01-2025 23:56 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 23:56 IST
A tragic shooting incident unfolded at a Nashville school on Wednesday, with authorities confirming two student casualties from gunfire.

Metro Nashville Police spokesperson April Weatherly stated that the situation is under control, but detailed information on the students' conditions remains undisclosed.

Weatherly mentioned that the shooter, whose identity and status as a student are yet unclear, shot two students before turning the weapon on themselves.

(With inputs from agencies.)

