CBI Charges Oxfam India and Former CEO in Foreign Funds Case
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a charge sheet against Oxfam India and its former CEO Amitabh Behar for alleged violations of rules governing foreign funds. The charge sheet follows a complaint by the Ministry of Home Affairs concerning Oxfam India's Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) compliance.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has officially charged Oxfam India and its former CEO, Amitabh Behar, with alleged violations of rules pertaining to foreign funds. This legal action follows an investigation related to a complaint from the Ministry of Home Affairs.
Filed before a special court, the charge sheet implicates both Oxfam India and Behar, who currently holds a directorial position at Oxfam International. The case started with an FIR filed in April 2023.
The complaint contends that Oxfam India, whose FCRA registration expired, sought alternative routes to circumvent regulations governing foreign contributions. Meanwhile, Oxfam India maintains it adheres to Indian laws and has cooperated with authorities since 2021.
