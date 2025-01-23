CBI Charges Oxfam India and Former CEO in Foreign Funds Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has officially charged Oxfam India and its former CEO, Amitabh Behar, with alleged violations of rules pertaining to foreign funds. This legal action follows an investigation related to a complaint from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Filed before a special court, the charge sheet implicates both Oxfam India and Behar, who currently holds a directorial position at Oxfam International. The case started with an FIR filed in April 2023.

The complaint contends that Oxfam India, whose FCRA registration expired, sought alternative routes to circumvent regulations governing foreign contributions. Meanwhile, Oxfam India maintains it adheres to Indian laws and has cooperated with authorities since 2021.

(With inputs from agencies.)