Gujarat Hosts National Workshop on Natural Farming to Promote Healthy Ecosystems

The Gujarat Natural Farming Science University in Halol hosted a two-day National Workshop on Natural Farming, inaugurated by Governor of Gujarat Shri Acharya Devarat. Organized by the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, the workshop highlighted the benefits of natural farming in improving soil health, restoring ecosystems, reducing farmers' dependency on external markets, and ensuring climate resilience.

Governor Devarat emphasized the critical role of natural farming in creating a sustainable agricultural future, stating, “Natural farming offers a pathway to safer, healthier food and a better environment for generations to come.” He stressed its potential to reduce input costs while providing greater resilience against climate challenges.

National Mission on Natural Farming (NMNF): Leading by Doing

Dr. Devesh Chaturvedi, Secretary, Department of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare, presided over the event, explaining the objectives of the National Mission on Natural Farming (NMNF). Approved in 2025, the mission aims to strengthen traditional agricultural practices through scientific methodologies and grassroots participation.

Dr. Chaturvedi remarked, “The NMNF is inspired by farmers and communities who have practiced natural farming for decades. It emphasizes capacity building, training, and the active involvement of farmers, scientists, and institutions to promote sustainable practices nationwide.”

Workshop Highlights and Participation

The workshop featured:

90 resource persons from seven Centres of Natural Farming (CoNFs) across states like Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand, and West Bengal.

10 local farmers practicing natural farming in Gujarat shared insights from their experiences.

52 students and professors from the Gujarat Natural Farming Science University. The university, a key CoNF identified under the NMNF, serves as a hub for training and capacity building.

Key Discussions and Initiatives

During the workshop, experts explored strategies to scale natural farming practices, focusing on:

Restoring soil health: Reducing chemical inputs and fostering sustainable practices. Training programs: Upcoming initiatives under NMNF to enhance skills among farmers and resource persons. Role of resource persons: Empowering participants to become ambassadors for natural farming in their regions.

Dignitaries Present

Prominent attendees included:

Dr. Anju Sharma, Additional Chief Secretary (Agriculture), Gujarat.

Shri Franklin L. Khobung, Joint Secretary (NRM/RFS/INM), Government of India.

Ms. Rachna Kumar, Deputy Secretary (INM/NF), Government of India.

Governor’s Vision for Sustainability

Governor Acharya Devarat urged collaboration between farmers, scientists, and institutions to create a paradigm shift in Indian agriculture. He stated that natural farming not only enhances ecological balance but also ensures food security and self-reliance.

Future Training Activities

This workshop marks the beginning of a series of training programs planned under the NMNF. Resource persons were encouraged to champion sustainable practices and foster widespread adoption of natural farming across India.

The workshop concluded with a collective pledge to integrate natural farming into mainstream agricultural practices, ensuring a sustainable and resilient future for India’s farming community.