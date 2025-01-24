Rajnath Singh Launches ‘SANJAY - The Battlefield Surveillance System’ to Enhance Army's Operational Capabilities

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh has officially flagged off ‘SANJAY - The Battlefield Surveillance System (BSS)’ from South Block in New Delhi, marking a significant milestone in strengthening India’s defense capabilities. This state-of-the-art automated system will provide a comprehensive, real-time surveillance picture of the battlefield, integrating data from both ground and aerial battlefield sensors. By processing and verifying this data over secured Army Data Networks and Satellite Communication Networks, SANJAY will enhance battlefield transparency and improve operational decision-making.

Key Features of SANJAY

SANJAY is equipped with advanced sensors and analytics, offering the Indian Army a robust tool for Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance (ISR). By integrating a wide array of inputs and eliminating redundancies, the system delivers a Common Surveillance Picture of the battlefield to commanders. This will enable more accurate decision-making during conventional and sub-conventional operations, providing a crucial edge in both defense and strategic planning.

The system will also contribute to force multiplication in real-time military operations by supporting enhanced situational awareness, threat detection, and monitoring vast land borders. Its centralized web application will provide crucial inputs to Army Headquarters and the Indian Army Decision Support System, helping commanders make informed decisions with up-to-the-minute data.

Strategic Importance for the Indian Army

This cutting-edge system will serve as a significant leap towards data and network-centric operations in the Indian Army, fostering a more efficient and technologically advanced military force. With its high precision, SANJAY will ensure comprehensive monitoring of India's land borders and effectively prevent intrusions, thereby strengthening national security. The system's ability to work in a Network-Centric Environment positions it as a critical asset for modern military strategies.

Developed for 'Aatmanirbharta' and Technological Independence

The SANJAY BSS has been indigenously developed by the Indian Army in collaboration with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), reinforcing India’s Aatmanirbharta (self-reliance) in defense technologies. This development follows the Indian Army’s ‘Year of Technology Absorption’ and is a testament to the nation’s growing defense capabilities. The system has been developed under the Buy (Indian) category, with an investment of Rs 2,402 crore.

Phased Induction and Future Integration

The system will be inducted into operational units across the Indian Army in three phases, starting from March to October 2025. It will be deployed across all Brigades, Divisions, and Corps, significantly enhancing their operational effectiveness. The induction timeline aligns with the Ministry of Defence's declaration of 2025 as the ‘Year of Reforms’, further demonstrating the government’s commitment to strengthening defense infrastructure.

Flagging-Off Ceremony Highlights

In addition to Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh, key dignitaries present at the flagging-off ceremony included Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Sanjay Seth, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh, Secretary (Defence Production) Shri Sanjeev Kumar, and Chairman & Managing Director of BEL Shri Manoj Jain.

The launch of SANJAY is a major leap forward in the Indian Army's modernization efforts, marking the beginning of a new era in battlefield surveillance and operational efficiency. With its indigenous development, advanced technological features, and strategic importance, SANJAY is set to transform the future of military operations and significantly contribute to national defense.