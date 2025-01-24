Left Menu

Rajnath Singh Launches ‘SANJAY - The Battlefield Surveillance System’ to Enhance Army's Operational Capabilities

SANJAY integrates cutting-edge sensors and analytics to provide real-time battlefield data, revolutionizing Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance (ISR) and enabling data-centric military operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2025 19:22 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 19:22 IST
Rajnath Singh Launches ‘SANJAY - The Battlefield Surveillance System’ to Enhance Army's Operational Capabilities
SANJAY is equipped with advanced sensors and analytics, offering the Indian Army a robust tool for Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance (ISR). Image Credit: Twitter(@DefenceMinIndia)
  • Country:
  • India

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh has officially flagged off ‘SANJAY - The Battlefield Surveillance System (BSS)’ from South Block in New Delhi, marking a significant milestone in strengthening India’s defense capabilities. This state-of-the-art automated system will provide a comprehensive, real-time surveillance picture of the battlefield, integrating data from both ground and aerial battlefield sensors. By processing and verifying this data over secured Army Data Networks and Satellite Communication Networks, SANJAY will enhance battlefield transparency and improve operational decision-making.

Key Features of SANJAY

SANJAY is equipped with advanced sensors and analytics, offering the Indian Army a robust tool for Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance (ISR). By integrating a wide array of inputs and eliminating redundancies, the system delivers a Common Surveillance Picture of the battlefield to commanders. This will enable more accurate decision-making during conventional and sub-conventional operations, providing a crucial edge in both defense and strategic planning.

The system will also contribute to force multiplication in real-time military operations by supporting enhanced situational awareness, threat detection, and monitoring vast land borders. Its centralized web application will provide crucial inputs to Army Headquarters and the Indian Army Decision Support System, helping commanders make informed decisions with up-to-the-minute data.

Strategic Importance for the Indian Army

This cutting-edge system will serve as a significant leap towards data and network-centric operations in the Indian Army, fostering a more efficient and technologically advanced military force. With its high precision, SANJAY will ensure comprehensive monitoring of India's land borders and effectively prevent intrusions, thereby strengthening national security. The system's ability to work in a Network-Centric Environment positions it as a critical asset for modern military strategies.

Developed for 'Aatmanirbharta' and Technological Independence

The SANJAY BSS has been indigenously developed by the Indian Army in collaboration with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), reinforcing India’s Aatmanirbharta (self-reliance) in defense technologies. This development follows the Indian Army’s ‘Year of Technology Absorption’ and is a testament to the nation’s growing defense capabilities. The system has been developed under the Buy (Indian) category, with an investment of Rs 2,402 crore.

Phased Induction and Future Integration

The system will be inducted into operational units across the Indian Army in three phases, starting from March to October 2025. It will be deployed across all Brigades, Divisions, and Corps, significantly enhancing their operational effectiveness. The induction timeline aligns with the Ministry of Defence's declaration of 2025 as the ‘Year of Reforms’, further demonstrating the government’s commitment to strengthening defense infrastructure.

Flagging-Off Ceremony Highlights

In addition to Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh, key dignitaries present at the flagging-off ceremony included Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Sanjay Seth, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh, Secretary (Defence Production) Shri Sanjeev Kumar, and Chairman & Managing Director of BEL Shri Manoj Jain.

The launch of SANJAY is a major leap forward in the Indian Army's modernization efforts, marking the beginning of a new era in battlefield surveillance and operational efficiency. With its indigenous development, advanced technological features, and strategic importance, SANJAY is set to transform the future of military operations and significantly contribute to national defense.

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025