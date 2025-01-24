Dr. L. Murugan Announces Global Thirukkural Conference and Inaugurates International Hypnosis Conference in Puducherry

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs, Dr. L. Murugan, announced plans for a Global Thirukkural Conference to be held soon in New Delhi, marking an important step in celebrating and promoting the ancient Tamil text, Thirukkural, globally. During his visit to Pondicherry University, Puducherry, Dr. Murugan emphasized that the government is actively preparing for this prestigious event to highlight the universal appeal and timeless wisdom of the Thirukkural, which he described as "one of the best treasures of the world."

The Minister made these remarks while inaugurating the International Conference on Hypnosis across Lifespan: Promotion, Prevention, and Intervention, a two-day event organized by Pondicherry University in collaboration with the Indian School of Psychology Association and the Academy of Hypnosis, Vadodara. The conference brings together 500 delegates from across the globe to discuss the various applications of hypnosis in promoting well-being, preventing dysfunction, and intervening at critical moments in human life.

Thirukkural Conference and Cultural Significance

In his address, Dr. Murugan expressed his deep reverence for the Thirukkural, a classical Tamil text that offers profound wisdom on ethics, governance, and personal conduct. He noted the global impact of this ancient work, which has been translated into several languages and continues to inspire individuals worldwide. Dr. Murugan’s announcement of the Global Thirukkural Conference aims to further elevate its importance on the international stage and engage more people in understanding its philosophical richness.

Hypnosis as a Tool for Well-Being

Dr. Murugan also emphasized the growing significance of hypnosis in the fields of mental health and well-being. He noted that hypnosis has become an integrative and adaptable tool that can promote wellness, prevent mental and emotional dysfunction, and intervene effectively during critical phases of human life. The conference, he said, is an important platform to advance understanding and practical application of hypnosis across various disciplines.

Highlighting the government’s initiatives to foster research and innovation, Dr. Murugan pointed out that programs like One Nation, One Subscription and the Anusandhan National Research Foundation are steps in strengthening India’s research and development ecosystem. He called upon young scholars, practitioners, and industry leaders to explore new avenues in the study and application of hypnosis.

Book Releases and Awards

During the event, Dr. Murugan released two important books: the Book of Abstracts and Ulaviyal Sorkalanjiyam, authored by Prof. Panch Ramalingam, Director (in-charge) of Pondicherry University’s UGC-Malaviya Mission Teacher Training Centre. These books serve as valuable resources for those involved in the study of hypnosis and psychology.

The Minister also presented prestigious awards during the event, including the Academy of Hypnosis Lifetime Achievement Awards and the Indian School of Psychology Association Leadership Awards 2024, recognizing outstanding contributions to the field of hypnosis and psychology.

Distinguished Attendees and Organizers

The inaugural function was presided over by Prof. K. Tharanikkarasu, Vice Chancellor (in-charge) of Pondicherry University, and was attended by several prominent leaders, including Shri R. Selvam, Speaker of the Puducherry Legislative Assembly, Shri A. Namassivayam, Education Minister of Puducherry, and Prof. Rajneesh Bhutani, Registrar of Pondicherry University.

The two-day conference, which features keynote speeches, expert panels, and discussions, is organized jointly by the Indian School of Psychology Association, the Academy of Hypnosis, Vadodara, and Pondicherry University. Delegates from around the world are exploring the role of hypnosis in addressing mental health issues, improving life skills, and its transformative potential in various therapeutic settings.

Dr. Murugan’s participation in the conference and his announcement of the Global Thirukkural Conference reflect the government’s commitment to promoting India’s rich cultural heritage and advancing global collaboration in wellness and research. The International Conference on Hypnosis underscores the importance of continued dialogue and exploration of innovative methods to improve mental and physical well-being, with hypnosis emerging as a powerful tool for positive change.

These initiatives, combined with the focus on Thirukkural’s timeless wisdom, set the stage for an impactful cultural exchange and scientific exploration that promises to benefit both national and international communities.