Tensions Surge in the South China Sea as Chinese Forces Harass Philippine Vessels

In a fresh escalation of long-standing territorial disputes, Chinese coast guard ships and a navy helicopter forced several Philippine fisheries vessels to abort a scientific survey in the South China Sea, according to the Philippine coast guard.

The incident underscores Beijing's assertive claims in the region, where it has repeatedly clashed with the Philippines, Vietnam, and Malaysia. These tensions could put to the test the United States' commitment to its Mutual Defense Treaty with the Philippines, a vital Asian ally.

In a recent phone discussion, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Philippine Foreign Secretary Enrique Manalo addressed China's 'destabilizing actions' in the sea, emphasizing American obligations under international law to defend key allies from potential Chinese aggression.

