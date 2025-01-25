Manoj Jarange's Fight for Maratha Quota: A Renewed Hunger Strike

Activist Manoj Jarange embarked on a fresh indefinite hunger strike on Saturday, marking his seventh such protest in 16 months, to demand OBC quota reservation for Marathas.

In a related call for justice, Jarange has also pressed for the capital punishment of individuals accused in the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh.

Jarange's activism includes advocating for the implementation of a draft notification that would grant Marathas reservation under the OBC category by recognizing Kunbis as their blood relatives. The activist remains hopeful that these demands, along with justice for Deshmukh, will be addressed by the Chief Minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)