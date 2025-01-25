Left Menu

Manoj Jarange's Fight for Maratha Quota: A Renewed Hunger Strike

Activist Manoj Jarange has initiated his seventh indefinite hunger strike, demanding reservation for Marathas under the OBC quota and capital punishment for those involved in the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh. Jarange seeks the implementation of a draft recognizing Kunbis as Maratha-related for reservation purposes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jalna | Updated: 25-01-2025 17:58 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 17:58 IST
Manoj Jarange's Fight for Maratha Quota: A Renewed Hunger Strike
Activist
  • Country:
  • India

Activist Manoj Jarange embarked on a fresh indefinite hunger strike on Saturday, marking his seventh such protest in 16 months, to demand OBC quota reservation for Marathas.

In a related call for justice, Jarange has also pressed for the capital punishment of individuals accused in the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh.

Jarange's activism includes advocating for the implementation of a draft notification that would grant Marathas reservation under the OBC category by recognizing Kunbis as their blood relatives. The activist remains hopeful that these demands, along with justice for Deshmukh, will be addressed by the Chief Minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025